The Voice has recruited a new power house singer for Season 13.

Jennifer Hudson will be getting a coach's chair in the fall season of the singing competition show, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Jennifer is an extraordinary vocal talent and one of the premier voices of our time. She embodies the experience, expertise, positivity and sheer talent that The Voice stands for," NBC Entertainment alternative and reality group president Paul Telegdy told the trade." Her exceptional skills as a singer and actress have extended to film, television and Broadway, which makes her an incredible addition and a natural fit for our show."

Hudson will be joined by current judges Miley Cyrus, Adam Levine and Blake Shelton. Hudson is replacing Gwen Stefani in the upcoming season as the No Doubt singer continues work on her own music.

Hudson originally made a name for herself on American Idol after coming in fourth during the show's third season. Since then she's become a world-renowned recording artist, Oscar winner, Broadway and TV star. She was a recurring character on NBC's Smash and starred in the peacock network's production of Hairspray Live! last winter.

The Voice Season 12 is currently airing on NBC.