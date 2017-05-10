Every few months or so, rumors spread around various forms of social media that a new season of Friends is on its way.

Just last weekend, in fact, an internet hoax claiming that all six of the original series stars had signed on for one more season of the beloved '90s series spread like wildlife, based on a faux announcement from a Twitter account called "David Schwimer." (Ross Gellar's portrayer is of course named David Schwimmer.)

But even if NBC decided to pay its six coffee-guzzling stars a bajillion dollars apiece to star in one final go-round, the cast itself thinks the show would be pretty terrible 20 years later -- because all the Friends would do is stare blankly at their iPhones.

The latest Friends reunion hoax has fooled way too many people

"We were jokingly saying that if Friends was created today, you would have a coffee shop full of people that were just staring into iPhones," Aniston said during the inaugural episode of Arianna Huffington's new Thrive Global Podcast. "There would be no actual episodes or conversations."

She's right, of course -- many classic Friends episodes would look drastically different if cell phones had been around to make communication easier at the time. (For one thing, Chandler and Monica could have debunked that jellyfish rumor on Snopes before resorting to the whole pee thing.)

The cast of Friends

But we don't think "different" necessarily means bad ... and based on what Aniston said next, we're pretty sure the Friends writing staff could mine comedy gold out of the self-inflicted problems modern-day humans face with their phones.

"If I think back before devices, I'm trying to think which came first, my bad sleeping habits or a device?" Aniston admitted. "I honestly think I used to sleep beautifully ... these phones came into our lives that have actually started to disrupt our sleep."

Sounds like the perfect topic to bring up over rainbow coffee at Central Perk, no?