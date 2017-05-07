Sorry to break it to you, but the Holiday Armadillo isn't going to be delivering a new season of Friends next year.

As much as fans of the beloved sitcom might want to see Monica (Courteney Cox), Ross (David Schwimmer), Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Chandler (Matthew Perry), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow) and Joey (Matt LeBlanc) on the iconic Central Perk couch again, that post you maybe-probably have been tagged in by your Facebook friends is totally fake.

Over the weekend, an internet hoax claiming that all six of the original series stars have signed on for one more season of their beloved show spread like wildlife throughout the digital realm. However, the signs that the post is fake are pretty obvious. Case in point: the faux announcement stems from an account called "David Schwimer," which is clearly a misspelling of Schwimmer, and the handle is @RossGheler, which is also incorrect.

The post has been shared over a quarter of million times since Friday, possibly due to its convincing use of the series' DVD font, NBC's peacock emblem, and a familiar graphic of the peephole frame from Monica's apartment door.

While it's not surprising this hoax exists -- reunion rumors have been circulating for years, and NBC did just recently revive the popular comedy Will & Grace for another short season this fall -- it is surprising just how much traction it's gotten in the few days since it went live.

As much as we might like to believe we've just been "on a break" with Friends since its 2004 finale, this isn't the big renewal announcement everyone's been hoping for. If you need to call up Phoebe's old boyfriend "Rog" for some advice on how to handle this disappointment, we understand.