After proposing how he'd return to Supernatural, Jeffrey Dean Morgan took matters into his own hands and staged an epic Winchester family reunion.

The Walking Dead star hosted Jensen Ackles and his wife Danneel Ackles at his farm over the weekend and the pictures were almost too much for us to handle. In one sweet snap shared by Morgan, the actor's TV son is standing alongside his real-life son Gus. "Sons. I swear, if either one ever bitches about their lives.... xojdad," Morgan wrote.

Morgan's wife Hilarie Burton also posted an adorable pic of Ackles and Gus, who looked ready to join the Winchester family business. "Gus is totally ready to start hunting demons with his big brother @jensenackles Did my heart so good to see these guys. Love you forever D + J !!! #farmfun#oldfriends," the caption said.

Morgan's Supernatural character John Winchester died saving his son Dean (Ackles) back in Season 2. Although a younger version of the character has since appeared, Morgan has yet to reprise the role. These pics, however, make a strong case for making a real Winchester family reunion a reality.

Check out the awesome pics below!

My lady love @danneelackles512 came to play! AND the Winchester boys reunited! Gus is totally ready to start hunting demons with his big brother @jensenackles Did my heart so good to see these guys. Love you forever D + J !!! #farmfun #oldfriends A post shared by Hilarie Burton (@hilarieburton) on Oct 1, 2017 at 10:08am PDT

Sons. I swear, if either one ever bitches about their lives.... xojdad @jensenackles A post shared by Jeffrey Dean Morgan (@jeffreydeanmorgan) on Oct 1, 2017 at 7:54am PDT

Hey @jeffreydeanmorgan thanks to your awesome family for having us up to the farm. That Paxton is a real charmer! #farmlife A post shared by Jensen Ackles (@jensenackles) on Oct 1, 2017 at 7:26am PDT

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies)