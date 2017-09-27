Jeffrey Dean Morgan, who starred as John Winchester on the CW's Supernatural from 2005 to 2007 and has cast a long shadow over the series ever since, has an idea for how John can return and properly say goodbye to his sons Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean (Jensen Ackles).

John has been dead since the Season 2 premiere when he gave his soul in exchange for saving Dean's life. He has only returned once onscreen since, in a silent cameo in the Season 2 finale, as well as lending his voice to an episode in Season 3. But if Sam and Dean's long-deceased mother Mary (Samantha Smith) was resurrected, why not their father? That's what Morgan would like to know!

"We talk about it all the time and I've been saying it for years -- because it's Supernatural, and you can come back (as proven by every actor that's ever been on the show), I certainly hope that at some point not only will John return in some capacity. But I think that Sam and Dean need to have some closure with this guy and I think that John would like the opportunity to have some closure, and I think you, the audience, deserves it," Morgan said while giving a Q&A at a Supernatural fan convention in New Jersey over the weekend.

You know what? Morgan is right, so make it happen, Supernatural producers!

Currently, Morgan can be seen on AMC's The Walking Dead, which returns for Season 8 on Oct. 22.

Supernatural returns Thursday, Oct. 12 at 8/7c on The CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companie)