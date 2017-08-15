Parenthood only ended two years ago, but there have still been rumblings of a revival or a reboot here and there. The real question is whether it's too soon to revisit the Braverman family, and who from the original cast would be up for a reunion when and if it happens.

We can strike one name off the list, since Jason Ritter -- a.k.a the ridiculously attractive high school English teacher Mark Cyr -- is of the mind that any reboot should happen 20 years down the line, maybe even with a next generation of Bravermans as parents.

Say it ain't so, Jason! He did have a few ideas about where Mark is now though.

"I think Mark is happy in his new life," Ritter told TV Guide at the Television Critics Association summer press tour, where he was promoting his upcoming ABC series Kevin (Probably) Saves the World. "He's married, and he has a kid. I think every so often he thinks of what could have been with Sarah (Lauren Graham), and then he goes back to his life."

In the end, Sarah Braverman proved too elusive for Mark, and their relationship on Parenthood was turbulent to say the least. Still, there was definitely a contingent of fans who believed that Sarah should have ended up with Mark instead of Hank (Ray Romano). Ritter just isn't one of them.

"I don't think Sarah made a mistake," Ritter says. "I think she followed her heart, and it wasn't where Mark would have liked it to have been... but I think he respects her decision and wishes her all the best."

Always the bigger man, just like Mark.

Kevin (Probably) Saves the World premieres Tuesday, Oct. 3 at 10/9c on ABC.