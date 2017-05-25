

NBC kicked off an amazing Red Nose Day with Celebrity Ninja Warrior, where celebs from all your favorite shows and movies ran the obstacle courses (sometimes cheating along the way) to raise money for charity.

Of all the stars to tackle the challenges though, Parenthood's Erika Christensen and Arrow's Stephen Amell stood out the most.

Amell, having trained himself into a superhero for the past five years while filming Arrow, did predictably well on all the obstacles. Where other celebs had to crawl and fib their way past the more advanced stunts, Amell ran through them with ease -- even the dreaded Flywheels, which felled Dancing with the Stars' Derek Hough, could not defeat the Green Arrow.

At the end of the course, Amell even came back for seconds, conquering the salmon ladder (as he does practically every week on Arrow) to win an additional $5,000 for Red Nose Day.

The surprise champion of the night, however, was Parenthood's Erika Christensen, proving awesome things still come in small packages. Instead of relying on strength and speed to finish the course, Christensen made her smarts her secret weapon, tackling several of the harder obstacle in an inventive new way.

She monkey-climbed her way across the Battering Ram and used her coach as a human ladder to conquer the Warped Wall. This girl is who we want on our side in the event of a zombie apocalypse.

American Ninja Warrior premieres Monday, June 12 at 8/7c on NBC.