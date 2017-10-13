[Warning: The following contains major spoilers from Jane the Virgin's Season 4 premiere. Read at your own risk!]

Jane the Virgin's Season 4 premiere wasted no time before establishing the new normal of Jane Villanueva's (Gina Rodriguez) love life. With the previous season finale ending on the cliffhanger of Jane torn between her resurfaced romantic interest in Rafael (Justin Baldoni) and the return of her first love Adam (Tyler Posey), the episode found Jane attempting to juggle her complex feelings for both men and how they fit into her life. But by the end of the hour, lines had clearly been drawn.

During a heated fight between Jane and Rafael about their relationship and plans for Mateo's schooling, Rafael lashes out at Jane, telling her: "I am done feeling guilty because I don't want Mateo to have some small life where he counts pennies and doesn't get on a plane until he's 20 years old."

It's a truly shocking moment between the pair, who haven't been anything but supportive of each other for years. And while Rafael's statement effectively killed any feelings Jane had for him at this point, it also threatens to destabilize their entire relationship.

"I think he thinks that it goes back to that initial sense of being judged by Jane because he has money," creator Jennie Snyder Urman says of what was going through Raf's mind in that moment. "He's sick of apologizing for it because he thinks there are good things and he's tired of hearing that it's worthless, because for Rafael it makes him think that he's worthless because that's how he has defined himself for so long,"

The fact that Rafael will still be living with the Villanuevas for the foreseeable future will only further complicate issues between the pair. Jane, who will have a hard time recovering from Rafael's harsh words, will have nowhere to hide from Raf as they struggle to navigate their relationship in the wake of that heartbreaking fight. Fortunately, she'll have the unwavering support of Adam to rely on during this trying time. And unlike Jane's other love interests since Michael's (Brett Dier) death, it's clear that Adam will be a defining figure of Jane's life (and the series).

Jane the Virgin Just Introduced a Second Narrator -- Here's What It Means!

As if giving Adam his own narrator wasn't enough of an indication, the premiere clearly established just how important of a role Adam plays in Jane's romantic past, present and future when they revealed that he was the one who actually wrote her love cue, the sweet string tune that plays whenever Jane is swept up in feelings of love and romance. Unknown to the audience until now, every time that theme has played over the course of the past three seasons -- whether it was inspired by Jane's love for Michael or Rafael -- there were echoes of Jane's relationship with Adam.

"I think that the feeling that she had with Adam was one of the feelings that defined how she looks at and feels about love," Urman tells TV Guide. "So when Jane is thinking about love now and we, as an audience, hear her love cue -- which always musically articulates and dramatizes where Jane's heart is at -- what you realize is [those] feelings about love and how it feels can be sourced back to her very first love, which was Adam."

This reveal, combined with the fact that Adam was given his own narrator, adds significant weight to Adam's character and his newly rekindled relationship with Jane. But despite how fate seemingly has brought them back together, there is still one obstacle that will be hard for Jane to overcome: Alba (Ivonne Coll) and Xo (Andrea Navedo) just Do. Not. Like. Him.

Her family's disapproval over Adam and the way Jane gets all "googly" around him will prove to be hard for the people-pleaser to grapple with, particularly when it comes to Alba. However, Jane is not going to let Alba's opinions dictate how she lives her life, Urman assures. "Despite the fact that she doesn't like him, Jane is going to be following her heart, and we'll see what complications come as a result," she says.

Hopefully Jane's relationship with Adam won't cause too much strain between the Villanueva women because Jane is going to need all the support she can get now that there's that devastating rift between herself and her best friend/baby daddy/ex-boyfriend Rafael. And based on what Urman has said about how far Raf will go to get the Marbella back, things will only get worse before they get better between them.

For more on Jane the Virgin, check out our deep-dive with Jennie Snyder Urman on what Adam's narrator means about his role in Jane's life!

Jane the Virgin airs Fridays at 9/8c on the CW.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS, one of the CW's parent companies.)