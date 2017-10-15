Late night host James Corden has apologized for his controversial comments about Harvey Weinstein at the AmFAR Gala in Los Angeles Friday night.

At the charity event, the Carpool Karaoke comedian opened the show with a comment about how the city was so beautiful that night that "Harvey Weinstein has already asked tonight up to his hotel to give him a massage." Not everyone was amused by his decision to make light of the multitude of sexual assault allegations that have been levied against the Hollywood producer, including reports that he'd invited several actresses up to his hotel suite before assaulting and/or intimidating them.

On Sunday, Corden apologized amidst the backlash over his words on Twitter, writing, "To be clear, sexual assault is no laughing matter. I was not trying to make light of Harvey's inexcusable behavior, but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention."

but to shame him, the abuser, not his victims. I am truly sorry for anyone offended, that was never my intention. (2/2) — James Corden (@JKCorden) October 15, 2017

Other comedians of his ilk have reacted to the explosive allegations against Weinstein in jest, of course, but Corden's words seemed particularly tone deaf. Actress Rose McGowan, who has become one of the central names associated with the movement to expose Weinstein's history of unwanted advances, wrote that he was a "piglet" and added that the laughter which followed his quip was "vile."