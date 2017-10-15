After being hit with criticism over its failure to remark on the allegations that Hollywood executive Harvey Weinstein has sexually assaulted multiple women, Saturday Night Live finally spoke up about the disgraced producer this week.

The show had been panned for reportedly cutting several jokes on last weekend's Gal Gadot-hosted episode but claimed that the removal was not driven by political considerations so much as the jokes' failure to land with its studio audience.

On last night's "Weekend Update" segment both Colin Jost and Michael Che covered the Weinstein allegations that have rocked the film and television community over the last few weeks.

"You know, this is a tough spot for comedians because it's so hard to make jokes about sexual assault," Che said to open his portion of the segment. "But it's so easy to make jokes about a guy that looks like this. I mean, he looks like chewed bubble gum rolled in cat hair."

Che went on to talk about more than just Weinstein's appearance, however, quipping, "Weinstein told reporters that he was seeking help and we all make mistakes. No, man. A mistake is me walking into the wrong bathroom and using it anyway because I was crowning. But you, you assaulted dozens of women. That's not a mistake, that's a full season of Law & Order. Your name's a verb now, dude, as in if this guy tries to Weinstein me, I'm going to cut off his little Harvey."

Of course, he couldn't resist closing his portion with another jab at Weinstein's physicality, saying, "Doesn't he look like a well-dressed skin tag?"

For his part, Jost added, "Weinstein has been accused of multiple counts of sexual assault and is reportedly going to Europe for sex rehab. Somehow, I don't think that's going to help anybody. He doesn't need sex rehab; he needs a special facility where there are no women, no contact with the outside world, metal bars, and it's a prison."

If there was ever any question over whether SNL was willing to go there with the once-influential exec, this certainly seems to answer in the affirmative -- but is it too little, too late?

