At the end of the iZombie's excellent second season, Liv (Rose McIver) discovers the size of Seattle's zombie population is actually much larger than she and Ravi (Rahul Kohli) had initially realized. According to co-creator Rob Thomas, a great deal of Season 3 (Tuesday, April 4 at 8/7c on The CW) will be focused on the private military contractors Fillmore Graves Enterprises and the role zombies play within the rest of the world.

"There's not just the 30 zombies in town that you know of. There's an entire zombie military outfit bent on making the world safe for zombies if the day comes when they're found out," Thomas said during the show's panel at the Television Critics Association winter previews on Sunday. "So there are a lot more zombies walking around in the world, and there the issues of, is it better to be a zombie? Are you a higher functioning creature? Is this the next step in evolution? Those issues come up this year and hopefully they will come up even more in a [potential] Season 4."

Here's what else we know about Season 3 so far.

1. There won't be a single big bad like in Seasons 1 and 2

After two seasons focused on taking down singular antagonists like Blaine (David Anders) and Vaughn (Steven Weber), Season 3 will find the writers doing something different in an effort to expand the world of iZombie.

"The big mystery of Season 3, for the audience, is trying to figure whose side they are on," said Thomas. "The zombies at this military outfit, Fillmore Graves, they just want to survive, and some of them are willing to go further than Liv might think necessary. But who is in the right in this situation? That's a big part of the question. No one needs to be nefarious in a blatant way, so there is much more, "Who's got the best plan for zombies moving forward?'"

2. Clive's excellent reactions are here to stay

Malcolm Goodwin's Clive finally learned of the existence of zombies at the end of Season 2, but that doesn't mean we're going to lose Clive's excellent reactions to Liv's frequent changes in personality. "It's been a lot of fun just playing with different reactions," says Goodwin. "Now that Clive is in on it, sometimes he plays along with it, sometimes he could be put off by it. Sometimes he converses with the brains in a different way."

Rose McIver, Malcolm Goodwin and Robert Buckley, iZombie

"Malcolm's reactions were so amazing and we were so desperate not to lose that," adds co-creator Diane Ruggiero-Wright, who noted that the writers always knew they were eventually going to bring Clive onboard.

3. Major will eat the brains of a teenage girl

At the beginning of Season 3, Liv and Major (Robert Buckley) eat the brains of a father and teenage daughter who were killed in a car accident, and because the iZombie writers love us and want us to be happy, Major eats the brains of the daughter. "It wasn't a stretch at all. That's just who I am," joked Buckley.

4. Peyton will play a bigger role in Season 3

Aly Michalka, who plays Liv's best friend and roommate Peyton Charles, was promoted to a series regular between Seasons 2 and 3. According to Thomas, this has opened up the type of stories they're able to tell this season. "The first two seasons of the show we would have to pray that Aly did not get taken away from us midseason because she was not a series regular. When you're not a series regular you tend to go out for pilots, so we'd have to write Peyton goes to Paris for a couple months to get away from things and then just hope and pray that we could get her back. There was a nice comfort level knowing that we had Aly for all season and could plan a story and [also] know that we get to finish that story, that we're guaranteed to have Aly as part of the cast."

5. The Ravi/Peyton/Blaine love triangle returns in a big way

Blaine's amnesia as a result of taking the second version of cure continues to play a major role this season, which continues to create problems for the Ravi and Peyton relationship. For Anders, who has played mostly villains during his career, "it was nice to be on the other side of that coin" as the love triangle is heavily featured in the first half of the season. However, fans of evil Blaine shouldn't lose hope. There is still some "underlying nefariousness" to Blaine, he said.

iZombie returns with back-to-back episodes Tuesday, April 4 at 8/7c on The CW.



