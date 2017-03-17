There's an epic hero team up in Iron Fist, but it's probably not the one you were expecting.

Danny Rand's (Finn Jones) origin story is supposed to be the final step in completing the setup for The Defenders, which combines Iron Fist, Luke Cage, Jessica Jones and Daredevil's titular heroes into one crime fighting super team. But the unexpected magic comes, instead, from two badass girl heroes that have nothing blatantly super about them.

Colleen Wing (Jessica Henwick) and Claire Temple (Rosario Dawson) become the fighting duo that we didn't know we need; their friendship and sisterhood a bright spot during Iron Fist's first 13 episodes. Claire has been a standout in every previous season of the Netflix and Marvel hero series, but Iron Fist allowed her to take more agency and join the fight... As more than a nurse and novice investigator. She's always been smart and cunning, but Iron Fist sees her take the first steps to being able to defend herself against the super hero threats she is constantly surrounded by -- thanks to marital arts master Colleen's help.

In a show primarily about guys literally duking it out over power and money, it's awesome to see two women protect and fight for each other -- and Henwick agrees.

"I will say that working with Rosario and the Colleen/Claire dynamic has been one of my favorite experiences working with any actor or actress," the actress explained to TVGuide.com and other journalists at a roundtable interview at Netflix's New York press day. "Being able to show audiences that -- two women who support each other and there's no competition. I am her sensei, her teacher, but I'm also like a sister to her. She's older than me so it's this weird thing. "

Henwick isn't alone. Iron Fist star Finn Jones is also a huge fan of all of the women on the show, and how they are the glue that holds the entire series together.

"They are all great female roles in the show," Jones said during the same interview. "They are the ones that hold the men up in our show. All the men in our show are falling apart. We need these women to hold them up. I don't think that gets touched on."

Jones was also stoked to have Iron Fist's powerful women on his team, and is proud to be showing that to the world now that the show has premiered.

"On Iron Fist's side are these two diverse, wonderful, strong women. I think that's such a f---ing great story to tell the world, right now," he said. "We need more stories like that and God bless Netflix and Marvel for making those characters and making that statement in the show."

Marvel's Iron Fist Season 1 is currently streaming on Netflix.