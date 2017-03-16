The world gets its first dose of Marvel's Iron Fist on Friday when Netflix debuts the first 13 episodes of Danny Rand's (Finn Jones) origin story.

Iron Fist follows Daredevil, Jessica Jones and Luke Cage and is the last solo hero series before Netflix debuts The Defenders -- a street level version of The Avengers that will combine the aforementioned four heroes into one dynamic team. This latest superhero chapter tells the story of Danny Rand, a young man who loses his parents in a plane crash when he's 10 years old and gets saved by mystical Buddhists who train him in ancient marital arts. He returns to his home of New York City to reclaim his identity, his father's billion dollar company and to use his powers to protect the city that never sleeps.

Iron Fist differs from its predecessor series not only because Danny comes from privilege, but because he doesn't become a full-fledged hero by the end of his first arc.

Danny Rand, Marvel's Iron Fist

"Danny has a long way to go before he earns the title of being a superhero," Jones told TVGuide.com and other members of the press in a New York roundtable interview. "What we see in the first season, Danny isn't a superhero yet. He hasn't earned the right to attain that title. He has a lot of individual things he has to deal with before he can claim that identity."

Instead, Danny spends the first season of Iron Fist piecing together the contradictory parts of who he is -- an heir to a billion dollar corporation and a powerful Buddhist warrior. Realizing that he can be both was a difficult first step for the young man stuck between childhood and becoming a man.

"I think throughout the series that Danny realizes the world isn't just black and white. It's gray and being okay with that grayness. It's being okay with being a billionaire titan of industry and also being a Buddhist and a spiritual warrior," Jones said. "You can be both things. The world isn't black and white. Danny's journey is about finding out the grayness of it."

Iron Fist reviews: What the critics are saying about the newest Defender

Part of Danny's evolution comes through the clothes that he wears, and it's important that he doesn't exactly find the Iron Fist costume that fans might recognize from the comic books. Jones admits that it might be a few seasons before Danny reaches a level before he can truly be the hero he's destined to be.

"The first couple of episodes you see Danny kind of awkwardly fitting into suits. He's not used to this. He's in a suit and it doesn't feel right. Then he's in regular clothes and it still doesn't feel right. He's trying to find his identity," Jones explains. "Eventually throughout the series he kind of claims some kind of identity through his clothes -- but we've got a couple more seasons to go before we get to that point."

There will definitely be more Danny Rand in The Defenders, set to premiere later this year, but will there be more time for Iron Fist to find himself on his own? Only Netflix can tell.

Iron Fist premieres on Netflix on March 21.