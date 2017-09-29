Hulu really doesn't want you to leave your house ever again. The streaming giant previously announced that it had added the likes of 30 Rock and Parenthood to its already stacked library, and now they're bringing in another fan favorite: Boy Meets World.

That's right, you're now able to stream the classic '90s sitcom along with Tim Allen's Home Improvement (which also starred '90s heartthrob Jonathan Taylor Thomas) and Disney's groundbreaking animatronic live-action series Dinosaurs, about an anthropomorphic family of the prehistoric creatures.

They'll be joined by other shows from ABC's beloved TGIF lineup including Full House, Family Matters, Step by Step, Perfect Strangers and Hangin' with Mr. Cooper. Time to cancel those weekend plans: They're all available to stream on Hulu right now!

30 Rock, Parenthood and More Are Headed to Hulu

It's been an exciting few weeks for the streaming service, which is just coming off a historic Emmys win as the first streaming service to pick up an Outstanding Drama Series statue for The Handmaid's Tale. Now, these latest additions are downright impressive.