If you had any plans to go outside in the next few months, now would be a great time to preemptively cancel them. Hulu just struck a deal with NBCUniversal Television, bringing some of your favorite shows to the streaming platform.

Beginning Oct. 1, you'll be able to stream all seven seasons of the comedy 30 Rock, which starred Tina Fey and Alec Baldwin. The series, which is leaving Netflix after many years, follows Liz Lemon (Fey) who runs the sketch show TGS with Tracy Jordon. It also starred Tracy Morgan, Jack McBrayer, Scott Adsit, Judah Friedlander and Jane Krakowski.

Parenthood will also be available to stream on Hulu in its entirety, but you'll have to wait until early 2018. The sentimental drama centered on the trials and tribulations of the Braverman family made up of stars Peter Krause, Lauren Graham, Craig T. Nelson, Bonnie Bedelia, Dax Shepard, Erika Christensen, Monica Potter, Sam Jaeger and Joy Bryant.

Hulu also nabbed 13 seasons of the UK series Made In Chelsea -- marking the first time it will stream in the U.S. -- as well as the first 10 seasons of the special effects make-up reality series Face Off.

Designated Survivor's Natascha McElhone Joins Sean Penn's Hulu Show

Plus, Paul Reiser's new comedy There's... Johnny! will make its debut on the platform. The series follows two young crewmembers of The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in 1972 who try to work their way up the ranks while navigating a complicated world.

After winning big at the Emmys and being the first to stream Will & Grace, you could say it's a great time to be Hulu right now.