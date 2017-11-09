A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving, the holiday classic Peanuts cartoon, will have its annual airing this year on the night before Thanksgiving on ABC. The half-hour special will be bundled with a bonus Thanksgiving-themed Charlie Brown special, The Mayflower Voyagers, a segment from the 1988 miniseries This Is America, Charlie Brown, to fill up the whole 8 to 9 hour with Peanuts.

A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving premiered in 1973. It was the third Peanuts holiday special, after A Charlie Brown Christmas and It's the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown. It tells the story of Charlie Brown's unsuccessful attempt to host Thanksgiving dinner for Peppermint Patty. It's beloved by families for its simple message of togetherness and for Linus' memorable prayer that recounts the history of the first Thanksgiving.

In addition to its ABC airing on Wednesday, Nov. 22 at 8/7c, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving can be purchased for streaming via Amazon Video, iTunes or Vudu, the latter of which has the best price. These versions include The Mayflower Voyagers and Play It Again, Charlie Brown, which follows Lucy's attempts to get Schroeder to play the piano at a PTA meeting.

And of course, the Charlie Brown balloon can be seen during the 91st Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade, which will air live on NBC at 9 a.m. ET on Thanksgiving.