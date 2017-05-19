It's been far too long since Heidi Montag was a regular part of our television lives. And no, we aren't counting her and Spencer Pratt's many stints on Britain's Celebrity Big Brother because we were denied those two glorious seasons in the States, or Lifetime's The Mother/Daughter experiment because that show just made us sad. But fortunately, Heidi is back on TV this week in E!'s juicy new series What Happens at the Abbey, and TVGuide.com has the exclusive first look!

It seems that while Heidi has put her own dramatic ways behind her, trouble still manages to follow her wherever she goes -- even when she just goes for drinks with a group of friends at an iconic WeHo club. When the Hills alum is minding her own business chatting away, she accidentally becomes caught in the middle of some major workplace drama when the mother of one of the Abbey's employees, Marissa, walks over and begins fangirling all over the reality star.

Behavior like that is a big no-no at the Abbey, especially since Marissa has already gotten in trouble over her interactions with Tori Spelling. But poor Heidi isn't thinking about whether or not Marissa will get fired. She's just smiling politely and wondering who the heck this woman is who's telling her every detail about her daughter's life and career.

Never change, Heidi. We miss you.

What Happens at the Abbey airs Sundays at 10/9c on E!