Heather Graham was an important part of Twin Peaks' second season after Laura Palmer's killer was revealed. She played Annie Blackburn, a waitress at the Double R Diner who became Agent Cooper's (Kyle MacLachlan) love interest. She won the title of Miss Twin Peaks at the town's beauty contest, and then immediately was kidnapped by Windom Earle (Kenneth Welsh) and taken to the Black Lodge.

But that was the last we saw of Annie. Graham was not asked to return for Twin Peaks: The Return, so what happened to her remains a big question mark. She hasn't even been mentioned by her sister Norma (Peggy Lipton), who's still running the Double R Diner. But still, the people want to know: How's Annie?

For her part, Graham has no more insight than any of the rest of us, unfortunately.

"It seems like something bad happened to her, because I am not in the second series, so I don't know if she died," Graham suggested to TV Guide at the Television Critics Association summer press tour while promoting Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. "Would you know?"

"I don't know. I guess she was taken away to the room, right?" Graham speculated. "The red room and the cool backwards talking place?"

During Twin Peaks' original run, Annie was rescued from the Black Lodge by Cooper's evil doppelgänger -- the last shot of the second season is actually Evil Cooper smashing his face into a mirror and mockingly saying "How's Annie?" When she came out, she was wearing the green Owl Cave ring, but it was stolen from her while she was in the hospital. It's unknown how the ring then got from the hospital to Dougie Jones in present-day Las Vegas, but the Black Lodge works in mysterious ways.

It seems that whatever happened to Annie will remain equally mysterious. Oh well.

Reporting by Lindsay Macdonald