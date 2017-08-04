A lot of disturbing stuff happens on Twin Peaks: The Return, and no single character is responsible for more of it than Richard Horne (Eamon Farren), the choke-happy grandson of Ben Horne (Richard Beymer) and presumably the son of Audrey Horne (Sherilyn Fenn) and Evil Cooper (Kyle MacLachlan).

We say presumably because that hasn't been spelled out for us yet. We didn't even see Audrey until Episode 12 last week, where she had a long argument with her husband Charlie (Clark Middleton) about a bunch of people we've never heard of named Billy and Tina and Paul and Chuck.

But here's a theory: Richard is Chuck. Charlie told Audrey that Chuck stole a truck last week. Who else stole a truck? Why, Richard Horne, of course, which he used to run over a child. And Charlie and Chuck have the same name because Chuck is a junior. Charles is Richard's middle name and he's named after the man he was told is his father, while his real father is Dale Cooper's evil doppelgänger, which is why he's so wicked.

We called up Eamon Farren and ran this theory by him.

"That's an interesting theory," he said. "I have no idea." He says he doesn't know if the scene between Charlie and Audrey has anything to do with Richard. David Lynch didn't explain anything to him, and he's just watching the show unfold like the rest of us. "It could be something, or it could not be something," he said. "That's the exciting thing."

Personally, he's not very into such theorizing. "I kind of like to just wait and see. To theorize is fun, but to experience it and then piece the things together yourself later is the meat in the sandwich." There are Twin Peaks viewers who want to try to figure out what's going on, and viewers who just want to let the feelings wash over them. He's more of the former.

He didn't deny the Chuck thing, though, so we're sticking to our theory. Is it a perfect theory? No. Chuck returned the truck he stole from Billy. But just be like Eamon Farren and experience it, man. Whatever happens will be more surprising than what we can think of.

