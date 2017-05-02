HBO announced Tuesday that the network has acquired the rights to a new documentary exploring the life of Princess Diana.

Interviews with Diana's sons William and Harry will drive the film, with the Duke of Cambridge and Prince discussing Diana's contributions to the world, including her dedication to philanthropy, and how their mother continues to influence their lives long after her tragic death in 1997.

"This film will show Princess Diana in a way she has never been seen before, through the eyes of the two people who knew her best," Nick Kent, the film's executive producer, said in a statement.

In addition to William and Harry, the documentary will also feature many other figures in the Diana's life, some of whom have never spoken publicly about their relationship with the Princess of Wales before, and new archival footage.

Princess Diana, Prince William and Prince Harry

The as-yet-untitled film, which was produced by Oxford Film and Television for the U.K.'s ITV network, will air on HBO and ITV later this year.

This is only the latest of many Diana projects that have been announced to coincide with the 20th anniversary of her death. On Sunday, ABC will air The Last 100 Days of Diana and Gayle King will host CBS' Princess Diana: Her Life - Her Death - The Truth on May 22. ABC has an additional, two-night, four-part documentary event that is scheduled for broadcast in August, and Ryan Murphy is working on a second season of Feud focused on Diana and Prince Charles.