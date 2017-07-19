Hawaii Five-0's Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park-less Season 8 is coming together, with CBS announcing who will be replacing the exiting actors Wednesday.

Ian Anthony Dale is getting promoted to series regular, while Meaghan Rath and Beulah Koale will join the cast.

Dale has recurred on Five-0 as Adam Noshimuri since Season 2, becoming a trusted confidant and resource for the team who will now be recruited by McGarrett (Alex O'Loughlin). Noshimuri is married to Park's character Kono, who's being written off the show, so it'll be interesting to see how Kono and Noshimuri's relationship will be handled next season.

Rath will play Tani Rey, a former top prospect at the Police Academy who was kicked out. McGarrett recruits her to the team after finding her working as a lifeguard at a hotel pool. Rath is best known for Being Human and New Girl. Casting for Tani was underway even before Kim and Park officially left.

Koale will play Junior Reigns, a recently discharged Navy SEAL who asks fellow former SEAL McGarrett for a job.

They'll join returning cast members Scott Caan, Chi McBride, Jorge Garcia, Taylor Wily, Kimee Balmilero and Dennis Chun. Kim and Park exited the series after failing to come to terms with CBS over pay raises.

Hawaii Five-0 Season 8 premieres Friday, Sept. 29 at 9/8c on CBS.

(Full disclosure: TV Guide is owned by CBS.)