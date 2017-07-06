The departures of Hawaii Five-0 stars Daniel Dae Kim and Grace Park shocked fans, and since the announcement came out last week, all sides have been stating their cases. Today was show creator Peter Lenkov's turn, and he posted his statement on Twitter, mostly focusing on how CBS offered them plenty of money to stick around.

"The truth is this: Both actors chose not to extend their contracts. CBS was extremely generous and proactive in their renegotiation talks," the statement reads. "So much so, the actors were getting unprecedented raises, but in the end they chose to move on."

Kim and Park were seeking equal pay with costars Alex O'Loughlin and Scott Caan, but CBS couldn't quite meet those numbers. The Hollywood Reporter says the money CBS offered to Kim and Park came within two percent of what O'Loughlin and Caan make, minus some important back-end deals that pay O'Loughlin and Caan even more money.

Lenkov stressed that attempts were made to keep the cast together, but in the end, it just didn't happen.

"No one wanted to see them go - they are irreplaceable," he said. "After being away from her family for seven years, I understood Grace's decision to leave. There was an opportunity for her to return for a handful of episodes, but for several reasons that didn't work out. In the end, everyone tried their best to keep the ohana intact."

Read Lenkov's full statement:



Though Park has yet to speak publicly on the matter, Kim released a statement earlier this week.

"I will not be returning to Hawaii Five-0 when production starts next week," he wrote. "Though I made myself available to come back, CBS and I weren't able to agree to terms on a new contract, so I made the difficult choice not to continue."

CBS also released a statement earlier this week: "Daniel and Grace have been important and valued members of Hawaii Five-0 for seven seasons. We did not want to lose them and tried very hard to keep them with offers for large and significant salary increases. While we could not reach an agreement, we part ways with tremendous respect for their talents on screen, as well as their roles as ambassadors for the show off screen, and with hopes to work with them again in the near future."

Hawaii Five-0 returns this fall on CBS.