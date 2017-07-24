Happy Endings star Zach Knighton has joined Netflix's goriest dark comedy, Santa Clarita Diet, for Season 2, and if we're being honest, we're kind of hoping Drew Barrymore eats him.

The first season centered on a suburban family whose world is rocked (mostly for the better) when their matriarch, Sheila (Drew Barrymore) suddenly finds herself turned into one of the undead. Her new "high protein" diet (read as: lots of tasty man-flesh) force her and her husband Joel (Timothy Olyphant) into a few ridiculous hijinks.

Netflix has kept the key details of Knighton's character secret says Deadline, only revealing that he'll play a major recurring role in the season alongside Barrymore and Olyphant. Personally, we're crossing our fingers for more zombies in Season 2, so if Knighton isn't going to play Sheila's next snack, here's hoping he'll join her as a member of the undead.

Santa Clarita Diet Season 2 will premiere in 2018 on Netflix.