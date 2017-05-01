Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Hap and Leonard will get into more trouble in 2018.

SundanceTV announced Monday that it has renewed its buddy-crime anthology series starring James Purefoy and Michael K. Williams for Season 3.

The third season will take inspiration from The Two-Bear Mambo, the third book of author Joe Landsdale's Hap and Leonard series, much like how Seasons 1 and 2 were based on the first two, Savage Season and Mucho Mojo.

"At once darkly funny and socially relevant, there's no other series like the southern-noir, Hap and Leonard, and we couldn't be prouder that it will continue for another season on SundanceTV," SundanceTV general manager Jan Diedrichsen said.

Season 2 had its finale last month. Purefoy and Williams will return as Hap and Leonard, respectively, as will showrunner John Wirth.