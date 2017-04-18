Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo comes to an end Wednesday with a sixth episode that serves as the denouement of the second season of Sundance's anthology series.

In this clip from the finale, Leonard (Michael K. Williams) says goodbye to Ivan (Olaniyan Thurmon), the runaway who Leonard took in after the boy fell in with the bad crowd next door. Ivan was almost ritually murdered by Rev. Fitzgerald (Dohn Norwood) in the previous episode before Hap (James Purefoy) and Leonard saved him. They have a lot to talk about, but they're stoic tough guys who show their feelings in actions, not words.

Michael K. Williams, Hap and Leonard

Ivan has decided to return home, and his father has come to Leonard's house to pick up him up. Ivan's father is curt and doesn't seem to understand what his son has been through. But Ivan knows that Leonard cares, and gives him back his copy of Huckleberry Finn, telling him he liked it.

In exchange, Leonard gives Ivan his straw cowboy hat.

"Now you look good," says Leonard.

The future isn't certain for Ivan, but if Leonard's looking out for him, he has less to worry about.

Find out what else happens in the season finale of Hap and Leonard: Mucho Mojo Wednesday at 10/9c on Sundance.