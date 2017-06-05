The Dark Overlord has followed through on their threat. The hackers, who previously leaked most of Orange Is the New Black's fifth season, targeted ABC in their latest attack, releasing eight episodes of the network's upcoming game show Steve Harvey's Funderdome on Sunday night, Variety reports.

The hackers first threatened to target ABC on Friday, tweeting: "American Broadcasting Company may be up next, ladies and gentlemen."

When they leaked the Funderdome episodes on The Pirate Bay over the weekend, the Dark Overlord shared an accompanying note. "Time to play another round. We're following through on our threats as we always do," the message read. "If you prefer your meat bloody, we're serving it bloody as can be. We're bringing another piece from the world of unaired mainstream media content."

Add Young Sheldon to your Watchlist now!

Steve Harvey's Funderdome is scheduled to premiere on ABC on June 11 at 9/8c. The Steve Harvey-hosted show features two entrepreneurs pitching their ideas to a studio audience, who then votes on who will receive seed funding for their business.

The game show was among the list of shows and movies allegedly stolen by The Dark Overlord when they broke into the post-production company, Larson Studios, last year. Since the hack, the Dark Overlord has demanded ransom from both the post-production company and studios. Other shows allegedly stolen by the Dark Overlord include NCIS: Los Angeles, New Girl and Portlandia.