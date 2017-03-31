[The following contains spoilers for the Grimm series finale. Read at your own risk!]

The Grimm series finale eventually delivered a happy ending for Nick Burkhardt (David Giuntoli), but he had to go through the worst possible personal hell to reach it.

It turns out that Zerstorer never actually made it to Portland. Nick and Eve (Bitsie Tulloch) stayed in The Other Place and everything that happened after they allegedly returned to Rosalee (Bree Turner) and Monroe's (Silas Weir Mitchell) house was a manifestation of Zerstorer. Nick didn't really have to watch everyone he loves be murdered. Zerstorer just wanted Nick to believe that they did so that he would hand over the stick and Zerstorer would have everything he needed to take over the world.

Add shows to your watchlist now

If it wasn't for the emergency of Nick's ancestors to help him finally overtake Zerstorer, the Grimm would have handed over the stick in order to save himself from having to live a life without any of the people he loves. He eventually made the right choice though and thus was allowed to return to his life before Zerstorer went through the mirror, rejoining all of his friends and to continue living in peace.

A final stinger flashed forward several years to reveal Nick's grownup children, Kelly and Diana, as a next generation of Grimms, keeping the family tradition alive. TVGuide.com talked to Grimm executive producers Jim Kouf and David Greenwalt about crafting the almost devastating finale, the future of the Scooby gang and any spin-off potential.

Claire Coffee, Silas Weird Mitchell, David Giuntoli and Bree Turner, Grimm

I was so stressed for the majority of this finale wondering if anyone was going to make it out alive. Why did you want to turn this into such a bloodbath?

Jim Kouf: Everybody had been safe for the whole series. It made logical sense that if you're going to battle someone like Zerstorer, who needs a piece of the stick for his puzzle to be put back together, you have to have something to trade. Nick is being asked to give up the world, essentially. In order to do that, you have to have a lot. That's why you take away everyone that he loved because he was willing to make that trade.

David Greenwalt: We needed a worthy opponent for this finale. We needed to answer the question of the stick, the Seven Keys and what the Grimm crusaders hid so long ago. It had to be bigger and badder than anything we've ever done before. Jim is right that on the emotional level [Nick] needed to lose everything that meant anything to him. We had to take him as low as he could possibly be taken.

Previous Grimms have had to lead their lives alone and these very dark, solitary paths. Nick avoids that fate and gets to keep everyone. What is it about him that allowed him to do that?

Kouf: He took everyone as who they were, not what their reputation was. Not every Wessen was bad. If you deal with people one on one to try and decipher who they are, not everyone is bad.

Greenwalt: Nick is a more post-modern Grimm. Aunt Marie told him in the pilot, "Juliette is great. You have to dump her immediately. There's no room for love in this kind of life you're going to be leading." His mother had to make those sacrifices. He kind of held on and didn't make those sacrifices. Sometimes he paid dearly for them, like Juliette going evil...He didn't just cut off your head instantly if you were a Wessen. He was a new kind of Grimm. He's a New Testament Grimm.

Grimm's David Giuntoli will play an astronaut for CBS

Who was the hardest person to "kill off" in this episode?

Kouf: They were all hard. Every time we did it it was emotionally difficult because we are connected to all of them. We didn't have favorites.

Greenwalt: It was shocking to see on film. There was an additional level. We wrote it and directed the finale, but when you actually saw it on film or digital...That stick through Hank's neck? I just couldn't get over that.

What was the most satisfying part of writing and filming this finale and bringing the series to a close?

Kouf: Finishing it the way we wanted to finish it. We hope it was a very satisfying way to end a series after 123 episodes. We got a chance to explore a lot of things and put the audience through the same amount of emotional turmoil that we put Nick Burkhardt through. That hopefully will play for them.

The flash forward shows us a grown up Kelly and Diana, but what about Rosalee's babies? What are they doing in the future?

Greenwalt: We had so many darn babies in that show. We didn't need anymore babies. We also had the nightmare scene where Monroe helps Rosalee give birth to about two dozen babies. No one needed to see that, but one assumes they've gone on with their lives and these triplets have grown up and are part of this Grimm family that is fighting bad things.

Get the scoop on all of your favorite returning Spring shows

Have you guys considered a Grimm spin-off and if so, what would it be centered on?

Greenwalt: You could do a future Grimm. The Trubel character was always designed to go off and have her own show and interact with some of our beloved characters. We just don't know. It's nice to finish a thing and sometimes it's nice to continue it in a way if it's fascinating enough. We don't know though.

Do you have any last words for your fans that just finished this series with you?

Greenwalt: We definitely want to say, "Thank you, thank you, thank you" to our fans that kept us on the air all these years and allowed us to have this incredible, fun, magical, wonderful adventure. We really hope they liked these last two episodes and that it works for them.