NBC's Grimm hasn't even aired its series finale, but networks are already picking at the carcass.

David Giuntoli, who plays the creature-hunting star in the supernatural procedural, won't be unemployed for long at all. He's been scooped up by CBS to play a handsome space cowboy in the drama pilot Mission Control, which is another attempt at a drama that follows the professional and personal lives of NASA astronauts. (Can't we just bring back Defying Gravity?)

Also joining Giuntoli will be Poppy Montgomery, who has been cast as the flight director of the mission at the heart of the series and -- we're guessing -- Giuntoli's on and off again love interest, probably. Montgomery returns to CBS after playing a detective with an outstanding memory on the oft-canceled Unforgettable.

Mission Control comes from a team that knows a thing or two about space-based entertainment. The Martian author Andy Weir and executive producer Simon Kinberg are both behind the pilot.

Nestor Serrano and Levi Fiehler were previously cast in the pilot.

Grimm airs its series finale on March 31 on NBC.