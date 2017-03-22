The Scooby Gang's worst nightmare is coming true in the penultimate episode of Grimm.

It seems that Diana (Hannah R. Loyd) has figured out a way to free Nick (David Giuntoli) and Eve (Bitsie Tulloch) from "The Other Place" -- but they aren't coming back to Portland alone. It turns out that Skull Guy -- or Zerstorer if you're fluent in German -- is coming back with them, and that can't be good.

We've already seen Nick and Eve lose to this guy, and know that giant stick of his is not to be messed with. If he makes it through to the other side, it's going to be a tough uphill battle for Nick to figure out how to defeat him while minimizing casualties.

Grimm's David Giuntoli will play an astronaut for CBS

Zerstorer's transfer to the Grimm world also raises questions about Diana's powers. She's not exactly a hexenbeist so how was she able to hold the stick and open the mirror world to let Nick and Eve back over? We know that Rosalee (Bree Turner) tried to warn Monroe (Silas Weir Mitchell) about opening the portal -- hopefully she'll have some more answers once the team realizes that Zerstorer has come to play on their turf.

The penultimate episode of Grimm airs Friday, March 24 at 8/7c on NBC.