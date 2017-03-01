Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital will be getting a couple of visitors with a lot of gravitas later this month, when Oscar nominees June Squibb and Hal Holbrook guest star on Grey's Anatomy.

Squibb and Holbrook will appear on the March 23rd episode of the ABC medical drama, Variety reports. Their character names are Elsie and Lewis Clatch. No other details of the characters have been released, but probably at least one of them is going to die and it'll be sad.

Squibb received an Oscar nomination in 2013 for Nebraska. Her TV credits include Shameless, Modern Family and The Young and the Restless.

Holbrook is a five-time Emmy winner and an Oscar nominee for Into the Wild. He also starred on Designing Women with his late wife Dixie Carter.

They're both among the oldest people ever nominated for an Oscar.

LaTanya Richardson Jackson will also appear in the episode, making her return as Maggie's (Kelly McCreary) mother.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursdays at 8/7c on ABC.