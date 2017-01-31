Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

When Grey's Anatomy returns for Season 14, it may do so without a familiar face around.

Actress Jerrika Hinton, who plays Dr. Stephanie Edwards, will not be returning as a series regular, reports TV Line. But before you go sobbing into your scrubs, know that nothing has yet been confirmed by ABC, and TV Line -- which is typically a reputable source -- only cites unnamed sources.

TVGuide.com reached out to ABC, and the network said the report is speculation and didn't have any comment.

Hinton has played Edwards since 2012's Season 9, when she was added in a recurring role, and became a series regular the following year for Season 10.

Adding fuel to this speculative fire is that Hinton was cast in Alan Ball's upcoming HBO series about a multiracial family. Though some actors can pull off series regular duties on two shows simultaneously, it's rare (and awfully tiring). Sure enough, when news broke that Hinton got the role, we wondered how long she would stick around Grey's for.

This isn't the first time Hinton was linked to exiting Grey's; she was also cast in a Shonda Rhimes pilot last year which started her Grey's countdown clock, but ABC passed on the project.

Grey's Anatomy airs Thursday nights at 8/7c on ABC.