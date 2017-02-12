Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Bruno Mars and The Time's tribute to Prince at Sunday's Grammy Awards nearly brought the house down.

Frequent Prince collaborators Morris Day and The Time performed a medley of their own hits, including "Jungle Love," before being joined onstage by Mars to pay homage to the late singer, who passed away unexpectedly on April 21 of last year.

Clad in a sparkling purple suit and white ascot while playing a replica of one of Prince's signature guitars, Mars led the audience through a rollicking version of "Let's Go Crazy," complete with the blistering guitar solo that capped the energetic performance.

It was the second tribute to a late musician of the night, following Adele's much more subdued (and technical issues-plagued) performance honoring George Michael, who died on Dec. 21, 2016.

Prince was also a nominee at this year's Grammys, receiving a nod for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical, for Hit N Run Phase Two. Heading into the ceremony, he was a seven-time winner and also received a Hall of Fame Award in 2008 for his song "1999."

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS.)