There was not a dry eye in the Staples Center when Adele paid tribute to the late George Michael at the Grammys with a performance of "Fastlove." After a bit of a rough start, the emotional Grammy winner stopped mid-song to start over, noting "I can't mess this up for him."

Michael passed away Christmas Day at the age of 53. After finding success as part of the pop group Wham! in the 1980s, during which time he performed such iconic tracks as "Wake Me Up Before You Go-Go" and the Christmas classic "Last Christmas," Michael went on to have a very illustrious solo career, selling over 100 million albums and taking home two Grammy Awards.

Adele

During last year's Grammys, Adele suffered from technical issues during her performance of "All I Ask" that made everything sound out of tune. She later took to Twitter to explain the plagued performance, quipping: "Sh-- happens." She kicked off this year's ceremony by performing her hit single "Hello."

