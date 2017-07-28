Gotham fans won't have to wait quite as long as expected for Season 4 to premiere this year.

Originally, Fox had scheduled the return of Gotham to land on Sept. 28, but the network has officially moved the premiere up a week. It is now slated for Thursday, Sept. 21, followed by the time-period premiere of Seth MacFarlane's new space adventure series, The Orville, also moved up a week.

Season 4 of Gotham promises an even tougher battle for Jim Gordon (Ben Mckenzie) and Harvey Bullock (Donal Logue) as they try to keep the city's overwhelming fight against crime under control. What's most exciting about this season though is the promise that young Bruce Wayne (David Mazouz) will begin to take up the responsibility of the city's well-being. We're not expecting a full-on cape and cowl yet, but we wouldn't say no to a few more steps in the Dark Knight direction for little Bruce.

Gotham's move up probably has as much to do with The Orville as it does Gotham. Fox will make a huge push for the hourlong sci-fi dramedy, with the first three episodes airing within 11 days of each other. Part 1 of the premiere will air after football on Sept. 10, Part 2 will air after football on Sept. 17 and the momentum will continue on Sept. 21 with The Orville's time-period premiere. Fox hopes Gotham's move ensures that it will get some of that carry-over Orville audience as well.

Gotham premieres Thursday, September 21st at 8/7c on Fox.