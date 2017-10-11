Now Playing Gotham: Bruce and Selina's Relationship Is Going to Look More Familiar in Season 4

Usually, the one thing Jim Gordon (Ben McKenzie) and Alfred (Sean Pertwee) can agree on in Gotham is Bruce (David Mazouz). That doesn't seem to be the case anymore.

Master Bruce is missing and while Gordon and Alfred are doing everything they can to try and find him, they aren't seeing eye to eye on how to get things done. There's been a breakdown in communication between Wayne Manor and the GCPD and tensions are ready to explode.

Gordon is pissed that Alfred has obviously been up to something with Bruce for weeks and now Alfred wants to know exactly how the Gotham City Police is trying to find Bruce now that he's missing. Well, information is a two-way street and when Gordon finds out that Alfred is still lying to him, things turn hostile.

Are these two going to be able to get their act together before Ra's al Ghul (Alexander Siddig) gets his claws into him?

Gotham continues Thursdays at 8/7c on Fox.