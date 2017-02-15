Amazon has renewed Goliath, its legal drama starring Billy Bob Thornton for Season 2. Clyde Phillips, who oversaw Dexter as showrunner through its first four seasons, will take over as boss.

Playing disgraced alcoholic lawyer Billy McBride, Thornton beat out top talents Rami Malek (Mr. Robot), Liev Schreiber (Ray Donovan), Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) and Matthew Rhys (The Americans) for the best actor in a TV drama Golden Globe this year for his work. He is set to return, but the rest of the cast has not yet been decided.

"Amazon is proud of Goliath and Billy Bob's amazing, Golden Globe-winning performance," Joe Lewis, Amazon Studios' head of comedy, drama & VR said in a statement. "Great shows like this help elevate the art of storytelling. We can't wait to bring our customers a new season soon."

David E. Kelley, one of the executive producers on the show, has previously said Season 2 will feature some of the cast, which included William Hurt, Molly Parker and Maria Bello. Season 2 will be an entirely different case than the wrongful death suit that allowed Billy McBride to seek revenge on his own law firm.

Goliath was a hit for Amazon, becoming its most-binged show in its first month and earning critic praise that helped the platform build on its roster of notable series that also includes Bosch and Transparent.