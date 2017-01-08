Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

This Is Us has the most adorable cast on TV, so of course they're being adorable as they're getting ready to go the Golden Globes, where they're up for three awards (Drama Series and Best Supporting Actress for Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz).

Cool dad Milo Ventimiglia wanted to ride in style to the Beverly Hilton in a vintage car, but he was having trouble getting it started, as he shared on Twitter.

But then he got it started. Looking dapper, Milo!

Meanwhile, Sterling K. Brown looked equally slick as he posed for a pic with his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe.

Ready for the @goldenglobes with the hottest chick in the game @ryanmichelleb A photo posted by Sterling Brown (@sterlingkb1) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:19pm PST

Mandy Moore hasn't shown off her complete look, but she's sharing the process of getting done up with her crack team of beauticians.

Getting ready for the Golden Globes with my favorite team @streichersisters and @_michellesaunders 💋💅🏼💞I'm keeping you updated through my story - check out my #bts there! A video posted by Mandy Moore (@mandymooremm) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:07pm PST

Chrissy Metz shared a video from hair & makeup.

I ❤ my amazing glam team! Thank you @makeupbymotoko and @davidgardnerla for getting me Golden Globes ready! #goldenglobes A video posted by Chrissy Metz (@chrissymetz) on Jan 8, 2017 at 1:29pm PST



And then she revealed that Toby (Chris Sullivan) is still alive!

Do you think This Is Us will be taking home trophies tonight?