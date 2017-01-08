This Is Us has the most adorable cast on TV, so of course they're being adorable as they're getting ready to go the Golden Globes, where they're up for three awards (Drama Series and Best Supporting Actress for Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz).
Cool dad Milo Ventimiglia wanted to ride in style to the Beverly Hilton in a vintage car, but he was having trouble getting it started, as he shared on Twitter.
Try it now #GoldenGlobes MV pic.twitter.com/JPtyCwcfRG— Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) January 8, 2017
But then he got it started. Looking dapper, Milo!
On my way #GoldenGlobes. MV pic.twitter.com/rVvnKS6p15— Milo Ventimiglia (@MiloVentimiglia) January 8, 2017
Meanwhile, Sterling K. Brown looked equally slick as he posed for a pic with his wife Ryan Michelle Bathe.
Mandy Moore hasn't shown off her complete look, but she's sharing the process of getting done up with her crack team of beauticians.
Chrissy Metz shared a video from hair & makeup.
And then she revealed that Toby (Chris Sullivan) is still alive!
Do you think This Is Us will be taking home trophies tonight?