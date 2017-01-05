The best awards show is upon us (don't worry, Oscars, you're still my fave). The Golden Globe Awards are on Sunday, and you can count on flowing booze, TV folk walking from Mars to get to the stage and some pretty safe jokes from host Jimmy Fallon. Oh, and some awards will be given out. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association are an eccentric, mercurial group, zagging when everyone else is zigging, but that's what makes the Globes so damn fun. So who will take home the big prizes? Check out our predictions below and tell us yours.
TELEVISION
DRAMA SERIES
The Crown
Game of Thrones
Stranger Things
This Is Us
Westworld
Will win: The Crown
Like we said before, The Crown was basically built for the Globes: grand, ornate, rich and about British royalty. Netflix has also never won a major series trophy anywhere and this is the perfect opportunity for the HFPA -- which made Amazon the first streaming service to win a series prize when it anointed Transparent two years ago - to rectify that.
Watch out for: This Is Us
It's the breakout network hit of the season and NBC's first nominee in this race since Heroes 10 years ago. Plus, the HFPA can play hero for NBC, which airs the Globes and did not get a single nomination for anything last year.
COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES
Atlanta
Black-ish
Mozart in the Jungle
Transparent
Veep
Will win: Atlanta
At first blush, Atlanta isn't the type of show the Globes usually go for, but it's the hot, beloved show of the moment. It'd be FX's first win in the category, but not its first series Globe: Nip/Tuck won drama series 12 years ago.
Watch out for: Black-ish
Black-ish over-performed with three nominations, and if the HFPA wants to spread the wealth as it's wont to do -- since FX is basically guaranteed at least two wins with The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story -- ABC might be the beneficiary.
LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE
American Crime
The Dresser
The Night Manager
The Night Of
The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Will win: The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Duh.
Watch out for: The Night Of
Someone has to finish second.
DRAMA ACTOR
Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul
Matthew Rhys, The Americans
Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan
Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Will win: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath
Movie star + TV show = a winning Globe formula. And lest we forget, Thornton triumphed over True Detective hot shots Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson at the Globes for Fargo two years ago. But it's really anyone's game here because none of the five nominees' shows are up for drama series.
Watch out for: Rami Malek, Mr. Robot
This would be a make-up win because Malek really should've won last year: breakout star on a breakout show that ended up winning drama series. But the Globes decided to give Jon Hamm the chance to give a speech since he couldn't when he won during the writers' strike in 2008. The fact that Malek went on to win the Emmy probably sticks in their craw. Mr. Robot isn't up for drama series this year, but Christian Slater, who won supporting actor last year, is nominated again, so there is still some support.
DRAMA ACTRESS
Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Claire Foy, The Crown
Keri Russell, The Americans
Winona Ryder, Stranger Things
Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Will win: Claire Foy, The Crown
If the Globes love The Crown, look for them to bow to the Queen.
Watch out for: Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld
Wood is also the star of a hot new show and has been on the HFPA's radar since she was 16, when she was nominated for Thirteen in 2004 (she was also nominated five years ago for Mildred Pierce). Don't be surprised if they think it's time to award her. Also keep an eye out for Winona Ryder. The Globes would love nothing more than to punctuate her comeback.
COMEDY/MUSICAL ACTOR
Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Nick Nolte, Graves
Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent
Will win: Donald Glover, Atlanta
Regardless if Atlanta triumphs in comedy/musical series, its auteur ought to find himself up on stage. Fun fact: If both Atlanta and Glover win, this would be the fourth straight year the Globes will have awarded a comedy/musical series and its lead actor.
Watch out for: Anthony Anderson, Black-ish
This would be a great way to acknowledge Black-ish, which has been on a nice nomination streak at awards shows lately but has yet to win. Anderson would be ABC's first win in this category since Charlie Sheen won for Spin City 15 years ago.
COMEDY/MUSICAL ACTRESS
Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend
Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce
Issa Rae, Insecure
Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin
Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish
Will win: Issa Rae, Insecure
Sarah Jessica Parker, who won this four times for Sex and the City, is back in the hunt with Divorce, but we'll tip her network-mate Rae, a talented newcomer and multi-hyphenate, which is right up the HFPA's alley.
Watch out for: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep
JLD is a five-time reigning Emmy champ, but she has never won a Globe for Veep, which the HFPA has never really warmed to (the show has only ever received two nods for comedy/musical series). They can be guilted into playing catch-up (see: Breaking Bad) and something like "five straight Emmys" is too big to ignore.
LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE ACTOR
Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
Bryan Cranston, All the Way
Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
John Turturro, The Night Of
Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Will win: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager
It's not a Globes ceremony without a shockeroo, so don't be stunned if it comes here. Sweeps rarely happen at the Globes and Courtney B. Vance is most vulnerable of the O.J. peeps -- not through any fault of his peerless performance as Johnnie Cochran, but because the Globes fancy big names and movie stars and headlines. These people gave Lady Gaga an acting award last year. Hiddleston checks those boxes. The Night Manager also trails only O.J. in the nomination count in the TV field, so they might want to give it a win somewhere.
Watch out for: Riz Ahmed, The Night Of
There's Vance, of course, but Ahmed could easily pull this off too after a huge year on TV (The Night Of) and in film (Rogue One). Related: Oscar Isaac won here last year for an acclaimed HBO miniseries (Show Me a Hero) on the heels of Star Wars: The Force Awakens' release.
LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE ACTRESS
Felicity Huffman, American Crime
Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Charlotte Rampling, London Spy
Kerry Washington, Confirmation
Who will win: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Truly can't wait for Lady Gaga's and Sarah Paulson's names to be back to back in the Globe history books.
Watch out for: Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience
The Globes adore scions (Keough's Elvis' granddaughter) and Starz (see: Kelsey Grammer's win for Boss, Jacqueline Bisset's win for Dancing on the Edge).
SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR
Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager
John Lithgow, The Crown
Christian Slater, Mr. Robot
John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
Will win: John Lithgow, The Crown
A previous winner for 3rd Rock From the Sun and Dexter, Lithgow ought to collect his third Globe for his larger-than-life turn as the larger-than-life Winston Churchill. Lithgow prevailed here for Dexter seven years ago, would be the fifth person to win this tough-as-nails catch-all category twice.
Watch out for: Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story
The nomination is officially for O.J., but Brown could win this because of This Is Us as well.
SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Olivia Colman, The Night Manager
Lena Headey, Game of Thrones
Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
Mandy Moore, This Is Us
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Will win: Thandie Newton, Westworld
Newton's intriguing, tragic sexdroid Maeve is the best part of Westworld. And as a longtime, international movie star, she fits the profile of someone the Globes would award.
Watch out for: Chrissy Metz, This Is Us
The Globes live for creating moments and there'd be no better one than a win for Metz. Remember Gina Rodriguez's emotional Globes speech two years ago about diversity and inclusion? Metz's would probably be on par with that.
FILM
DRAMA PICTURE
Hacksaw Ridge
Hell or High Water
Lion
Manchester by the Sea
Moonlight
Will win: Manchester by the Sea
This is between Manchester and Moonlight, the two films that have been trying to dethrone perceived Oscar front-runner La La Land all season. We'll give the edge to Kenneth Lonergan's raw, affecting drama that is as much about grief as it is about showing up for the people you love. Plus, Matt Damon is a producer and the Globes would want him onstage.
Watch out for: Moonlight
Barry Jenkins' beautifully rendered coming-of-age story has been the critical darling of the season.
COMEDY/MUSICAL PICTURE
20th Century Women
Deadpool
Florence Foster Jenkins
La La Land
Sing Street
Will win: La La Land
Anything else but Damien Chazelle's ode to old school musicals would be the biggest upset of the night.
Watch out for: Deadpool
Deadpool could pull a Hangover here. The difference is, though, The Hangover had far less lofty competition seven years ago.
DRAMA ACTOR
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Joel Edgerton, Loving
Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge
Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic
Denzel Washington, Fences
Will win: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Affleck has dominated the critics awards and for good reason: His devastating turn as Lee Chandler, who's both a walking open wound and a heavily guarded wall, stays with you for days.
Watch out for: Denzel Washington, Fences
Washington's self-directed performance in the August Wilson adaptation is literally the opposite of Affleck's: loud, overwhelming and blustery. He's won twice before and just received the Cecil B. DeMille Award last year, so the Globes might not feel the need to toss another trophy his way so soon.
DRAMA ACTRESS
Amy Adams, Arrival
Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane
Isabelle Huppert, Elle
Ruth Negga, Loving
Natalie Portman, Jackie
Will win: Natalie Portman, Jackie
Portman's jaw-dropping transformation into the former first lady should see her win her third Globe and second for drama actress. She'd be the 10th person to win this category twice.
Watch out for: Amy Adams, Arrival
Screen icon Isabelle Huppert is a dark horse, but Adams has been an HFPA fave as of late, winning back-to-back trophies for American Hustle and Big Eyes.
COMEDY/MUSICAL ACTOR
Colin Farrell, The Lobster
Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Jonah Hill, War Dogs
Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool
Will win: Ryan Gosling, La La Land
Gosling can win on La La Land's strengths alone, but jazz fiend Sebastian would've been far more insufferable without his charms.
Watch out for: Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins
Grant's comeback performance as a loyal hubby to Meryl Streep's titular character was utterly winning, and for the first time ever, he seems to want this (and Oscar), dutifully campaigning and glad-handing with voters. Besides, we need a sequel to one of the best Globes speeches ever.
COMEDY/MUSICAL ACTRESS
Annette Bening, 20th Century Women
Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply
Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen
Emma Stone, La La Land
Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Will win: Emma Stone, La La Land
One of the few locks of the night.
Watch out for: Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins
Streep is getting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, but if they really want to shower her with love, they might give her a ninth competitive trophy (she already holds the record for most wins).
SUPPORTING ACTOR
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water
Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins
Dev Patel, Lion
Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals
Will win: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
While all of Moonlight's men are worthy of recognition, Ali, whom voters will be familiar with through House of Cards, has been the main one singled out all season, and that gravy train should continue here.
Watch out for: Dev Patel, Lion
The heartstrings-tugging true story of Saroo Brierley's quest home via Google Earth received four nominations, including for drama picture, and this would be the perfect place to recognize it. It's also a lovely, mature performance from Patel, whom the HFPA first took a shine to during Slumdog Millionaire's awards sweep eight years ago.
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
Viola Davis, Fences
Naomie Harris, Moonlight
Nicole Kidman, Lion
Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures
Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Will win: Viola Davis, Fences
This has been Davis' to lose since she decided to campaign in supporting instead of lead for Fences (she won the Tony in lead; the role is borderline). She's never won a Globe before and isn't nominated on the TV side for How to Get Away with Murder, so there won't be any vote split.
Watch out for: Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea
Williams, who won for My Week with Marilyn, makes the most of her limited screen time
The Golden Globe Awards airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.