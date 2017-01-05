The best awards show is upon us (don't worry, Oscars, you're still my fave). The Golden Globe Awards are on Sunday, and you can count on flowing booze, TV folk walking from Mars to get to the stage and some pretty safe jokes from host Jimmy Fallon. Oh, and some awards will be given out. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association are an eccentric, mercurial group, zagging when everyone else is zigging, but that's what makes the Globes so damn fun. So who will take home the big prizes? Check out our predictions below and tell us yours.



Golden Globe snubs and surprises: Orange, Horror Story shut out while broadcast makes a comeback

TELEVISION

DRAMA SERIES

The Crown

Game of Thrones

Stranger Things

This Is Us

Westworld

Will win: The Crown

Like we said before, The Crown was basically built for the Globes: grand, ornate, rich and about British royalty. Netflix has also never won a major series trophy anywhere and this is the perfect opportunity for the HFPA -- which made Amazon the first streaming service to win a series prize when it anointed Transparent two years ago - to rectify that.

Watch out for: This Is Us

It's the breakout network hit of the season and NBC's first nominee in this race since Heroes 10 years ago. Plus, the HFPA can play hero for NBC, which airs the Globes and did not get a single nomination for anything last year.



COMEDY/MUSICAL SERIES

Atlanta

Black-ish

Mozart in the Jungle

Transparent

Veep

Will win: Atlanta

At first blush, Atlanta isn't the type of show the Globes usually go for, but it's the hot, beloved show of the moment. It'd be FX's first win in the category, but not its first series Globe: Nip/Tuck won drama series 12 years ago.

Watch out for: Black-ish

Black-ish over-performed with three nominations, and if the HFPA wants to spread the wealth as it's wont to do -- since FX is basically guaranteed at least two wins with The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story -- ABC might be the beneficiary.

Sarah Paulson and Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story





LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE

American Crime

The Dresser

The Night Manager

The Night Of

The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story



Will win: The People vs. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Duh.

Watch out for: The Night Of

Someone has to finish second.



DRAMA ACTOR

Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

Bob Odenkirk, Better Call Saul

Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Liev Schreiber, Ray Donovan

Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath



Will win: Billy Bob Thornton, Goliath

Movie star + TV show = a winning Globe formula. And lest we forget, Thornton triumphed over True Detective hot shots Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson at the Globes for Fargo two years ago. But it's really anyone's game here because none of the five nominees' shows are up for drama series.

Watch out for: Rami Malek, Mr. Robot

This would be a make-up win because Malek really should've won last year: breakout star on a breakout show that ended up winning drama series. But the Globes decided to give Jon Hamm the chance to give a speech since he couldn't when he won during the writers' strike in 2008. The fact that Malek went on to win the Emmy probably sticks in their craw. Mr. Robot isn't up for drama series this year, but Christian Slater, who won supporting actor last year, is nominated again, so there is still some support.



DRAMA ACTRESS

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander

Claire Foy, The Crown

Keri Russell, The Americans

Winona Ryder, Stranger Things

Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld



Will win: Claire Foy, The Crown

If the Globes love The Crown, look for them to bow to the Queen.

Watch out for: Evan Rachel Wood, Westworld

Wood is also the star of a hot new show and has been on the HFPA's radar since she was 16, when she was nominated for Thirteen in 2004 (she was also nominated five years ago for Mildred Pierce). Don't be surprised if they think it's time to award her. Also keep an eye out for Winona Ryder. The Globes would love nothing more than to punctuate her comeback.







Donald Glover, Atlanta





COMEDY/MUSICAL ACTOR

Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

Gael Garcia Bernal, Mozart in the Jungle

Donald Glover, Atlanta

Nick Nolte, Graves

Jeffrey Tambor, Transparent



Will win: Donald Glover, Atlanta

Regardless if Atlanta triumphs in comedy/musical series, its auteur ought to find himself up on stage. Fun fact: If both Atlanta and Glover win, this would be the fourth straight year the Globes will have awarded a comedy/musical series and its lead actor.

Watch out for: Anthony Anderson, Black-ish

This would be a great way to acknowledge Black-ish, which has been on a nice nomination streak at awards shows lately but has yet to win. Anderson would be ABC's first win in this category since Charlie Sheen won for Spin City 15 years ago.



COMEDY/MUSICAL ACTRESS

Rachel Bloom, Crazy Ex-Girlfriend

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

Sarah Jessica Parker, Divorce

Issa Rae, Insecure

Gina Rodriguez, Jane the Virgin

Tracee Ellis Ross, Black-ish

Will win: Issa Rae, Insecure

Sarah Jessica Parker, who won this four times for Sex and the City, is back in the hunt with Divorce, but we'll tip her network-mate Rae, a talented newcomer and multi-hyphenate, which is right up the HFPA's alley.

Watch out for: Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Veep

JLD is a five-time reigning Emmy champ, but she has never won a Globe for Veep, which the HFPA has never really warmed to (the show has only ever received two nods for comedy/musical series). They can be guilted into playing catch-up (see: Breaking Bad) and something like "five straight Emmys" is too big to ignore.



LIMITED SERIES/TV MOVIE ACTOR

Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

Bryan Cranston, All the Way

Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

John Turturro, The Night Of

Courtney B. Vance, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story



Will win: Tom Hiddleston, The Night Manager

It's not a Globes ceremony without a shockeroo, so don't be stunned if it comes here. Sweeps rarely happen at the Globes and Courtney B. Vance is most vulnerable of the O.J. peeps -- not through any fault of his peerless performance as Johnnie Cochran, but because the Globes fancy big names and movie stars and headlines. These people gave Lady Gaga an acting award last year. Hiddleston checks those boxes. The Night Manager also trails only O.J. in the nomination count in the TV field, so they might want to give it a win somewhere.

Watch out for: Riz Ahmed, The Night Of

There's Vance, of course, but Ahmed could easily pull this off too after a huge year on TV (The Night Of) and in film (Rogue One). Related: Oscar Isaac won here last year for an acclaimed HBO miniseries (Show Me a Hero) on the heels of Star Wars: The Force Awakens' release.

LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE ACTRESS

Felicity Huffman, American Crime

Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Charlotte Rampling, London Spy

Kerry Washington, Confirmation



Who will win: Sarah Paulson, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Truly can't wait for Lady Gaga's and Sarah Paulson's names to be back to back in the Globe history books.

Watch out for: Riley Keough, The Girlfriend Experience

The Globes adore scions (Keough's Elvis' granddaughter) and Starz (see: Kelsey Grammer's win for Boss, Jacqueline Bisset's win for Dancing on the Edge).

SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTOR

Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

Hugh Laurie, The Night Manager

John Lithgow, The Crown

Christian Slater, Mr. Robot

John Travolta, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story



Will win: John Lithgow, The Crown

A previous winner for 3rd Rock From the Sun and Dexter, Lithgow ought to collect his third Globe for his larger-than-life turn as the larger-than-life Winston Churchill. Lithgow prevailed here for Dexter seven years ago, would be the fifth person to win this tough-as-nails catch-all category twice.

Watch out for: Sterling K. Brown, The People v. O.J. Simpson: American Crime Story

The nomination is officially for O.J., but Brown could win this because of This Is Us as well.

SERIES, LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Olivia Colman, The Night Manager

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones

Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

Mandy Moore, This Is Us

Thandie Newton, Westworld

Will win: Thandie Newton, Westworld

Newton's intriguing, tragic sexdroid Maeve is the best part of Westworld. And as a longtime, international movie star, she fits the profile of someone the Globes would award.

Watch out for: Chrissy Metz, This Is Us

The Globes live for creating moments and there'd be no better one than a win for Metz. Remember Gina Rodriguez's emotional Globes speech two years ago about diversity and inclusion? Metz's would probably be on par with that.







FILM



DRAMA PICTURE

Hacksaw Ridge

Hell or High Water

Lion

Manchester by the Sea

Moonlight

Will win: Manchester by the Sea

This is between Manchester and Moonlight, the two films that have been trying to dethrone perceived Oscar front-runner La La Land all season. We'll give the edge to Kenneth Lonergan's raw, affecting drama that is as much about grief as it is about showing up for the people you love. Plus, Matt Damon is a producer and the Globes would want him onstage.

Watch out for: Moonlight

Barry Jenkins' beautifully rendered coming-of-age story has been the critical darling of the season.

Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling, La La Land







COMEDY/MUSICAL PICTURE

20th Century Women

Deadpool

Florence Foster Jenkins

La La Land

Sing Street



Will win: La La Land

Anything else but Damien Chazelle's ode to old school musicals would be the biggest upset of the night.

Watch out for: Deadpool

Deadpool could pull a Hangover here. The difference is, though, The Hangover had far less lofty competition seven years ago.

DRAMA ACTOR

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Joel Edgerton, Loving

Andrew Garfield, Hacksaw Ridge

Viggo Mortensen, Captain Fantastic

Denzel Washington, Fences



Will win: Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

Affleck has dominated the critics awards and for good reason: His devastating turn as Lee Chandler, who's both a walking open wound and a heavily guarded wall, stays with you for days.

Watch out for: Denzel Washington, Fences

Washington's self-directed performance in the August Wilson adaptation is literally the opposite of Affleck's: loud, overwhelming and blustery. He's won twice before and just received the Cecil B. DeMille Award last year, so the Globes might not feel the need to toss another trophy his way so soon.

DRAMA ACTRESS

Amy Adams, Arrival

Jessica Chastain, Miss Sloane

Isabelle Huppert, Elle

Ruth Negga, Loving

Natalie Portman, Jackie

Will win: Natalie Portman, Jackie

Portman's jaw-dropping transformation into the former first lady should see her win her third Globe and second for drama actress. She'd be the 10th person to win this category twice.

Watch out for: Amy Adams, Arrival

Screen icon Isabelle Huppert is a dark horse, but Adams has been an HFPA fave as of late, winning back-to-back trophies for American Hustle and Big Eyes.

COMEDY/MUSICAL ACTOR

Colin Farrell, The Lobster

Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Jonah Hill, War Dogs

Ryan Reynolds, Deadpool



Will win: Ryan Gosling, La La Land

Gosling can win on La La Land's strengths alone, but jazz fiend Sebastian would've been far more insufferable without his charms.

Watch out for: Hugh Grant, Florence Foster Jenkins

Grant's comeback performance as a loyal hubby to Meryl Streep's titular character was utterly winning, and for the first time ever, he seems to want this (and Oscar), dutifully campaigning and glad-handing with voters. Besides, we need a sequel to one of the best Globes speeches ever.







COMEDY/MUSICAL ACTRESS

Annette Bening, 20th Century Women

Lily Collins, Rules Don't Apply

Hailee Steinfeld, The Edge of Seventeen

Emma Stone, La La Land

Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins



Will win: Emma Stone, La La Land

One of the few locks of the night.

Watch out for: Meryl Streep, Florence Foster Jenkins

Streep is getting the Cecil B. DeMille Award, but if they really want to shower her with love, they might give her a ninth competitive trophy (she already holds the record for most wins).



SUPPORTING ACTOR

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

Jeff Bridges, Hell or High Water

Simon Helberg, Florence Foster Jenkins

Dev Patel, Lion

Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Nocturnal Animals



Will win: Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

While all of Moonlight's men are worthy of recognition, Ali, whom voters will be familiar with through House of Cards, has been the main one singled out all season, and that gravy train should continue here.

Watch out for: Dev Patel, Lion

The heartstrings-tugging true story of Saroo Brierley's quest home via Google Earth received four nominations, including for drama picture, and this would be the perfect place to recognize it. It's also a lovely, mature performance from Patel, whom the HFPA first took a shine to during Slumdog Millionaire's awards sweep eight years ago.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Viola Davis, Fences

Naomie Harris, Moonlight

Nicole Kidman, Lion

Octavia Spencer, Hidden Figures

Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea



Will win: Viola Davis, Fences

This has been Davis' to lose since she decided to campaign in supporting instead of lead for Fences (she won the Tony in lead; the role is borderline). She's never won a Globe before and isn't nominated on the TV side for How to Get Away with Murder, so there won't be any vote split.

Watch out for: Michelle Williams, Manchester by the Sea

Williams, who won for My Week with Marilyn, makes the most of her limited screen time

Who do you think will win?

The Golden Globe Awards airs Sunday at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on NBC.