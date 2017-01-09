President-elect Donald Trump took to Twitter to shoot back at actress Meryl Streep, who eviscerated him during her acceptance speech for the Cecil B. Demille Award at Sunday's Golden Globes.

In a string of early-morning Tweets, Trump, as is his wont, insulted the woman considered America's greatest living actress, calling her "over-rated" and "a Hillary flunky who lost big."

Meryl Streep, one of the most over-rated actresses in Hollywood, doesn't know me but attacked last night at the Golden Globes. She is a..... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

Hillary flunky who lost big. For the 100th time, I never "mocked" a disabled reporter (would never do that) but simply showed him....... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

"groveling" when he totally changed a 16 year old story that he had written in order to make me look bad. Just more very dishonest media! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2017

He took particular issue with Streep's bringing up the time he a did a cruel impression of a disabled New York Times reporter. In the tweets, and in an interview with the Times, Trump said he never mocked Serge F. Kovaleski, who has arthrogryposis, a congenital joint condition, saying that he, "was calling into question a reporter who had gotten nervous because he had changed his story."

Trump was a heavy topic of conversation during the ceremony, but Streep spoke out against him at length while accepting her lifetime achievement award. During her speech, Streep, while never mentioning Trump by name, condemned Trump's bullying behavior, saying, "This instinct to humiliate, when it's modeled by someone in the public platform, by someone powerful, it filters down into everybody's life, because it kind of gives permission for other people to do the same thing. Disrespect invites disrespect, violence incites violence. And when the powerful use their position to bully others we all lose."

Meryl Streep has three Academy Awards and a record 19 nominations. Trump has no Academy Awards, though he did once have a two episode arc as a supervillain on the 1997 TV series NightMan.