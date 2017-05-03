After being canceled by the Disney Channel in January, Girl Meets World is now officially over.

Following the show's plug being pulled by its original network, creator Michael Jacobs had offered a morsel of hope to those fans who were upset by the news, telling TVLine that he was in early talks with other interested networks about the possibility of reviving the show somewhere else, saying, "it's because of the audience's reaction to the cancellation that there is interest in other places. For anyone in show business, if you ask them why they're doing something and they say they're doing it for themselves, they won't sustain long. Those that answer 'We're doing it for the audience' and mean it, they sustain."

However, he revealed on Tuesday that he was not successful in his effort to relocate the series, writing on the writers' room's Twitter handle, "I wasn't able to find a new venue for the show. I'm sorry. We brought our best and hope we made you think and feel. Until next time. Thanks."

The news might come as a surprise to some, considering Netflix recently picked up the series' final season for streaming and has been known to become a second home to similarly beloved programs, like Full House, Gilmore Girls, and Arrested Development in the past.

Girl Meets World, which was a second-generation revival of the hit '90s sitcom Boy Meets World and brought back nearly all of the original's cast during the course of its run, lasted for just three seasons on The Disney Channel before airing its final episode in January. The show was nominated for two Primetime Emmy Awards for Outstanding Children's Program, an honor its parent program, which lasted seven seasons, never achieved.