It turns out that Ryder Strong, who played Shawn Hunter on both the original Boy Meets World and its revival Girls Meets World, was correct last week when he said the show was over. The writers of the sitcom at the time said the announcement was premature, but confirmed via their official Twitter account on Wednesday evening that Disney had officially cut the cord. The show has three more episodes to air this month before officially ending on Jan. 20.

"I just officially got the call, and would like to thank this audience for its incredible love and loyalty. Please watch our January episodes," read the first tweet.

While Girl Meets World may have started out as a nostalgia trip for older fans who loved its flagship TGIF predecessor, the tween sitcom has developed into a progressive beacon for a younger generation. The show itself has tackled mental illness and polyamory, while also launching the careers of modern feminists Rowan Blanchard and Sabrina Carpenter.

Some fans are still holding out hope that even if the show is done at Disney, it could live on at Disney's sister network, Freeform. The latter channel is geared for a slightly older audience and would be a fitting home for the show which has seen Cory (Ben Savage) and Topanga's (Danielle Fishel) eldest daughter Riley (Blanchard) grow into a mature high school student and tackles themes more fitting for an older TV audience.

