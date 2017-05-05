Throughout six seasons of Game of Thrones, very few things have remained constant. We've seen Jon Snow (Kit Harington) die then come back to life, the North rise then fall then rise again, and more monarchs (and wannabe monarchs) die you can count on one hand.

But through it all, the offscreen friendship between Sophie Turner and Maisie Williams has remained as iron-clad as Yara Greyjoy (Gemma Whelan) on a Casual Friday. And in a recent interview with InStyle, Turner revealed that growing up in the Thrones limelight -- she was only 15 when the show premiered in April of 2011 -- may have inspired her to quit acting altogether if it wasn't for Williams' support.

"This has been amazing and hard," Turner admitted. "To have someone who understands what you're going through, who's the same age, who came from pretty much the same background -- that is so rare. And we've had the same struggles in terms of dealing with body image and puberty and growing up in the public eye. But I found my strength in her, and I think she found her strength in me."

Bæ. A post shared by Sophie Turner (@sophiet) on Jan 29, 2017 at 8:48pm PST

It's a good thing both women had each other, as both are poised to take over the big screen with several films apiece currently in development. And even though Thrones is set to end at some point in 2018, we'd bet 50 cases of Arbor Gold and a barrel of wildfire that Mophie will endure past the series finale -- and of course, continue to document their many adventures on Instagram.

Game of Thrones returns Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.