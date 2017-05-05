As the world (im)patiently waits for the July 16 premiere of Game of Thrones, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau has seemingly fielded one question and one question alone: after the suicide of King Tommen (Dean-Charles Chapman) and the murders at the Great Sept of Baelor, could Jaime Lannister actually kill his beloved sister Cersei (Lena Headey)?

The actor's response has been mixed, with his latest statement -- that it's a "valid theory" that "makes sense" -- contradicting an earlier one that called sororicide "too obvious." But he has a whole lot more clarity when it comes to whether or not Jaime himself should die by the end of the series.

"It has to be a dragon death," he told Observer."It's got to be the dragons that get him. Just fried. He has to burn. Has to."

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

This would be a tragically fitting end for a character who once saved King's Landing from a similar fate, but -- by allowing Cersei to live -- has arguably helped condemn others to death by wildfire. This obviously doesn't mean it will happen, but Coster-Waldau did let slip that the real ending to Game of Thrones is out there ... and if you read enough of his interviews, you might just happen to find it.

"There has been a couple times where I've actually, by accident, said something I shouldn't have," he concluded. "If you go online you can definitely read every plot point that's going to happen. You can find the ending of Game of Thrones on the internet. It's there. But you wouldn't know. Of course, nobody really wants to know."

