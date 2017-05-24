Now that you've had time to freak out over the first trailer for Game of Thrones Season 7, it's time to take an obsessively close look at it to figure out which spoilers it dropped in our laps.

HBO usually locks up Game of Thrones spoilers tighter than Fort Knox, but big trailers like this tend to let a few things slip through the cracks. Who could forget the Season 6 trailer that showed a very blurry Jon Snow (Kit Harington) alive and well and charging into battle?

The Season 7 trailer is no different, so let's take a look.

1. Yara & Ellaria's kiss

In a super short, half-second shot, you can see Yara (Gemma Whelan) and Ellaria (Indira Varma) getting down to business. Given that Varys (Conleth Hill) showed up in Dorne at the end of Season 6, it's long been speculated that Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) would team up with Ellaria and Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg), and now we've got even more proof.

2. Daenery's first step on Westerosi soil

During Daenery's ominous line, "I was born to rule the Seven Kingdoms," we can see her pressing her hand to a sandy beach, most likely because it's her first step back on the land she was whisked away from as a child. Let's just hope this first step comes in Episode 1; we've waited long enough to see Dany back on the mainland.

via GIPHY

3. Jon Snow giving Littlefinger a beat down

Thank goodness someone is keeping Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) in check, because as always, he's creeping on Sansa (Sophie Turner) in this trailer. In another "blink and you'll miss it" shot, Jon can been seen shoving Littlefinger up against a wall (likely in the crypt beneath Winterfell) with murder in his eyes.

via GIPHY

4. The Unsullied/Lannister battle

It looks like Dany's Unsullied army will be taking on Cersei's (Lena Headey) Lannister lions this year. The battle for the Iron Throne has finally arrived, but while the women battle it out, Jon seems more interested in running from White Walkers in the snowy North.

via GIPHY

5. Jorah's Greyscale

Last we saw of Jorah Mormont (Iain Glen), he was leaving Dany's side to go search for a cure for his Greyscale. It looks like he hasn't had much luck with his deadly disease yet, if the Greyscale-covered arm reaching through a small door belongs to him.

Game of Thrones premieres Sunday, July 16th at 9/8c on HBO.