The great war begins 7.16.

Game of Thrones has released the first official trailer for Season 7 and things are about to go down!

In the video, Cersei (Lena Headey) explains to Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) that, while they may be surrounded by enemies on all sides, she isn't planning on going down without a fight. "Whatever stands in our way, we will defeat it," the newly-crowned queen declares.

But while Cersei is in no mood for compromise or peace, Davos (Liam Cunningham) is seen preaching a very different point of view. "If we don't put aside our enmities and band together, we will die and then it doesn't matter whose skeleton sits on the Iron Throne," he correctly points out.

As of now, it isn't clear exactly who Davos is pleading with (our bet would be on Jon Snow, King in the North), but it's clear what he's talking about. With the White Walker army approaching, who cares about fighting over a hunk of metal and birthrights? Humanity needs to work together and fight to simply survive!

Meanwhile, the trailer also gives us our first real look at Dany's (Emilia Clarke) arrival at Dragonstone where she'll be setting up shop this season, Littlefinger (Aidan Gillan) still playing twisted mentor to Sansa (Sophie Turner), a few sexy hook-ups and tons and tons of war!

Game of Thrones returns Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.