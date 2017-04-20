HBO released the first photos of Game of Thrones Season 7 on Thursday. They're for the most part pretty light on substantial detail so as to protect from spoilers, but this is Game of Thrones, so there's always stuff to analyze.

Here's what we think the photos are telling us.

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) looks to be in the crypts beneath Winterfell. He could be laying Rickon (Art Parkinson) to rest, or he could be visiting some other dead relative for guidance. Or maybe, judging from the look of confused conern on his face, he just learned the truth of his parentage and he's visiting his mother Lyanna's resting place?

Lena Headey and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau, Game of Thrones

Jaime Lannister (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is still at his sister Cersei's (Lena Headey) side -- for now. Even though he disapproves of her coronation, he's still protecting her. Maybe he's even been reinstalled as the Hand of the Queen, though he looks to be missing the badge.

Rory McCann, Game of Thrones

The Hound (Rory McCann) is heading North. He linked up with the outlaws in the Brotherhood Without Banners last season, and he may become a full-fledged member. They're on a mission to join the fight against the White Walkers, and the Hound may have his own revenge idea, since he has a bit of a grudge against a certain daughter of the North.

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

We don't know this for certain, but we're pretty sure Daenerys (Emilia Clarke) is going to mount her attack on the Lannisters from the ancestral Targaryen home of Dragonstone, which was previously occupied by Stannis Baratheon (Stephen Dillane). Her new outfit is in keeping with the muted color palette worn by Westerosi royalty. The pizzazz is in the accessories -- check out that double-headed dragon chain.

Aidan Gillen and Sophie Turner, Game of Thrones

Sansa (Sophie Turner) is still listening to Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen), though she really shouldn't.

Kristofer Hivju and Gwendoline Christie, Game of Thrones

And Tormund (Kristofer Hivju) still has the hots for Brienne (Gwendoline Christie)!

Notable absences from the photos released today include Yara (Gemma Whelan) and Theon (Alfie Allen), who joined Daenerys on the journey to Westeros; their conniving uncle Euron Greyjoy (Pilou Asbæk), who is plotting his own attempt to take the Iron Throne; Melisandre (Carice van Houten), who was banished from Winterfell after Davos (Liam Cunningham) learned of her part in Shireen Baratheon's (Kerry Ingram) death; Jorah (Iain Glen), who's trying to cure his greyscale; and new archmaester Jim Broadbent.

Game of Thrones returns Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.