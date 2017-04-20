This is like returning from summer vacation and seeing who changed since the last time you saw them.

HBO released a beautiful bundle of Game of Thrones Season 7 photos on Thursday, and there's a lot of exciting stuff to look at in the 15 production snaps.

All the heavy-hitters are represented -- there's Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) and Sansa (Sophie Turner) looking down pensively at the courtyard of Winterfell; Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in the throne room of the Red Keep; Sam (John Bradley) and Gilly (Hannah Murray) poring over books at the Citadel; Tormund (Kristofer Hijvu) smiling awkwardly at his crush Brienne (Gwendoline Christie); The Hound (Rory McCann) on horseback; and everyone's favorite child soldier Lyanna Mormont, among many others.

Game of Thrones Season 7: Everything We Know So Far

But the most exciting photos are the ones that give us a good look at Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) new Westeros costume. She's looking very imperial in a long, uncharacteristically dark dress with a matching cloak and dramatic shoulder pads. A new throne requires a new look, you know? Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) have new leathers, too.

Take a look:

Rory McCann as Sandor "The Hound" CleganeRory McCann as Sandor "The Hound" Clegane Bella Ramsey as Lyanna MormontBella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont Kit Harington as Jon SnowKit Harington as Jon Snow Ellie Kendrick as Meera Reed and Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran StarkEllie Kendrick as Meera Reed and Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark Liam Cunningham as Davos SeaworthLiam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of TarthKristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth Maisie Williams as Arya StarkMaisie Williams as Arya Stark Aidan Gillen as Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish and Sophie Turner as Sansa StarkAidan Gillen as Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark John Bradley as Samwell Tarly and Hannah Murray as GillyJohn Bradley as Samwell Tarly and Hannah Murray as Gilly Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime LannisterLena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Conleth Hill as Varys, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, and Jacob Anderson as Grey WormNathalie Emmanuel as Missandei, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Conleth Hill as Varys, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, and Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm Nathalie Emmanuel as MissandeiNathalie Emmanuel as Missandei Peter Dinklage as Tyrion LannisterPeter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister Conleth Hill as VarysConleth Hill as Varys Emilia Clarke as Daenerys TargaryenEmilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.