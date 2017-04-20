Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

This is like returning from summer vacation and seeing who changed since the last time you saw them.

HBO released a beautiful bundle of Game of Thrones Season 7 photos on Thursday, and there's a lot of exciting stuff to look at in the 15 production snaps.

All the heavy-hitters are represented -- there's Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) and Sansa (Sophie Turner) looking down pensively at the courtyard of Winterfell; Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in the throne room of the Red Keep; Sam (John Bradley) and Gilly (Hannah Murray) poring over books at the Citadel; Tormund (Kristofer Hijvu) smiling awkwardly at his crush Brienne (Gwendoline Christie); The Hound (Rory McCann) on horseback; and everyone's favorite child soldier Lyanna Mormont, among many others.

But the most exciting photos are the ones that give us a good look at Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) new Westeros costume. She's looking very imperial in a long, uncharacteristically dark dress with a matching cloak and dramatic shoulder pads. A new throne requires a new look, you know? Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) have new leathers, too.

Rory McCann as Sandor "The Hound" Clegane

Bella Ramsey as Lyanna Mormont

Kit Harington as Jon Snow

Ellie Kendrick as Meera Reed and Isaac Hempstead Wright as Bran Stark

Liam Cunningham as Davos Seaworth

Kristofer Hivju as Tormund Giantsbane and Gwendoline Christie as Brienne of Tarth

Maisie Williams as Arya Stark

Aidan Gillen as Petyr "Littlefinger" Baelish and Sophie Turner as Sansa Stark

John Bradley as Samwell Tarly and Hannah Murray as Gilly

Lena Headey as Cersei Lannister and Nikolaj Coster-Waldau as Jaime Lannister

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei, Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister, Conleth Hill as Varys, Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen, and Jacob Anderson as Grey Worm

Nathalie Emmanuel as Missandei

Peter Dinklage as Tyrion Lannister

Conleth Hill as Varys

Emilia Clarke as Daenerys Targaryen

Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.