This is like returning from summer vacation and seeing who changed since the last time you saw them.
HBO released a beautiful bundle of Game of Thrones Season 7 photos on Thursday, and there's a lot of exciting stuff to look at in the 15 production snaps.
All the heavy-hitters are represented -- there's Littlefinger (Aidan Gillen) and Sansa (Sophie Turner) looking down pensively at the courtyard of Winterfell; Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) in the throne room of the Red Keep; Sam (John Bradley) and Gilly (Hannah Murray) poring over books at the Citadel; Tormund (Kristofer Hijvu) smiling awkwardly at his crush Brienne (Gwendoline Christie); The Hound (Rory McCann) on horseback; and everyone's favorite child soldier Lyanna Mormont, among many others.
Game of Thrones Season 7: Everything We Know So Far
But the most exciting photos are the ones that give us a good look at Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) new Westeros costume. She's looking very imperial in a long, uncharacteristically dark dress with a matching cloak and dramatic shoulder pads. A new throne requires a new look, you know? Missandei (Nathalie Emmanuel) and Tyrion (Peter Dinklage) have new leathers, too.
Take a look:
Game of Thrones Season 7 premieres Sunday, July 16 at 9/8c on HBO.