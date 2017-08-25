All in all, the seventh season of Game of Thrones has been pretty death-free. Sure, we lost a few characters along the way -- most notably, Daenerys' (Emilia Clarke) dragon Viserion -- but otherwise, we haven't truly been traumatized by a Thrones death in quite some time (no offense Thoros).

But if we know Game of Thrones (and we like to think we do), that means there's something horrible awaiting us in the Season 7 finale. This show made its name by proving time and time again that literally no one in Westeros is safe. That's why we're sure Sunday's Season 7 finale, "The Dragon and the Wolf," will feature at least one major death -- if not more.

So who will it be? Will Theon (Alfie Allen) sacrifice himself in an attempt to save his sister Yara (Gemma Whelan)? Will the Stark sisters truly turn on each other? Or will they unite against Littlefinger (Aiden Gillan), who is long overdue for his comeuppance? Will the long-speculated Cleganebowl finally happen, potentially killing off our beloved Hound (Rory McCann)? Or will Cersei (Lena Headey) and Jaime's (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) complicated relationship come to a head, permanently removing one of them from this twisted mortal coil?

Game of Thrones Finale Predictions: Deaths, Dragons and More Deaths

Share your predictions by voting in the poll below! Game of Thrones' Season 7 finale airs Sunday at 9/8c on HBO.