The current season of Game of Thrones has produced a lot of conflicting emotions for many fans. Despite the increasingly problematic nature of the "fudged timelines" and the rewriting of characters for the sake of narrative tension, Season 7 has still managed to deliver on its promise of thrilling action nearly every other week. After six relatively slow-moving seasons with only the occasional truly gasp-worthy moment, it's been quite the adventure, to say the least.

But now the season finale is upon us and we have to look ahead. Titled "The Dragon and the Wolf," the finale -- the longest episode of the fantasy series yet -- will take place at a summit just outside King's Landing and bring together several of the show's many characters. Present are Cersei (Lena Headey), Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau), Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), Jon (Kit Harington), Bronn (Jerome Flynn), Brienne (Gwendoline Christie) and the Hound (Rory McCann), among others. Based on the trailer for the episode and the recently released images, it's going to be hella dramatic. Naturally, we're throwing down our best theories about what's going to happen Sunday evening. So strap in, it's going to be a wild ride.

7 Questions Game of Thrones Needs to Address in the Season 7 Finale

1. Theon will sacrifice himself to save Yara.

Alfie Allen, Game of Thrones



For seasons now Theon (Alfie Allen) has been on an uphill climb toward redemption, but let's be honest, that story is coming to a close, and sooner rather than later. After jumping ship earlier this season instead of attempting to save Yara (Gemma Whelan) from Euron (Pilou Asbæk) -- a move that some called cowardly but also could have been strategic -- the signs point toward him going out while attempting to save his sister in the finale. He's already publicly acknowledged she is the rightful ruler of the Iron Islands, and while his sacrifice won't make up for the horrible things he did in the past, it'll be a noble death that will hopefully -- finally -- bring him the peace he desperately needs.

Game of Thrones: In Defense of Theon's "Cowardly" Decision

2. Cersei will suffer a miscarriage.

Lena Headey, Game of Thrones



It has been prophesied that Cersei will bear only three children, and that all three will die before her. If she is really pregnant -- and we'll give the writers the benefit of the doubt and assume Cersei hasn't resorted to lying about being pregnant simply to trap a man -- then it's likely she will suffer a miscarriage during the dramatic events of finale. Maybe she's injured during an attack on King's Landing -- the Unsullied and the Dothraki are both heavily featured in the finale trailer -- or maybe she'll suffer some other tragedy. But without the prospect of another child, it's also likely that Jaime will soon be able to free himself from Cersei's claw-like grasp. However, that's likely something for Season 8 to worry about. Let's not get ahead of ourselves.

Game of Thrones: Why Cersei's Pregnancy Is Probably Her Downfall

3. The show will confirm Jon is a Targaryen.

Kit Harington, Game of Thrones



On the surface, the title of the finale appears to be about the growing relationship between Daenerys and Jon -- that ship is headed straight for bone city -- but it could just as easily be a reference to Jon's parents, Rhaeger Targaryen and Lyanna Stark. Another theory is that it refers only to Jon, for he is both dragon (Targaryen) and wolf (Stark). This is why we're pretty sure the finale will finally confirm -- meaning someone within the narrative finds out -- the dragon part of Jon's lineage. Now, this doesn't necessarily mean Jon will find out he's a Targaryen -- where would the writers even find the time to fit that into the story? -- but rather that the series will finally stop jerking us around and officially bring at least one of its characters, likely Sam (John Bradley), in on the secret. Because it's about damn time.

Game of Thrones' Season 7 Finale Is Officially the Longest Episode Yet

4. Littlefinger will be snuffed out.

Sophie Turner and Aidan Gillen, Game of Thrones



Lord Baelish (Aidan Gillen) is a skilled puppet master -- he set the war for the Iron Throne into motion -- but once puppets learn their strings are being pulled, it's only a matter of time before the tides turn, and that is where we're at now. Sansa (Sophie Turner) has been wise to Littlefinger's manipulations for a while now, but she's still needed him on occasion, which is why she's kept him around. But now that she has Winterfell, it feels like he has not only worn out his welcome but also his usefulness. To add more fuel to this theory, we've yet to hear Sansa utter her chilling line from the Season 7 trailer: "When the snows fall and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives." What else could she be referring to?

But also, if it turns out Arya (Maisie Williams) and Sansa haven't been playing Littlefinger this entire season, then Game of Thrones has some serious explaining to do with regards to its horrid treatment of the Stark sisters this season.

We Need to Discuss Game of Thrones' Treatment of Arya and Sansa

5. Cleganebowl will finally freaking happen!

Rory McCann, Game of Thrones



Cleganebowl is one of those theories that sprung up seemingly out of nowhere in the Game of Thrones fandom, but the basis is this: Sandor and Gregor Clegane -- the Hound and the Mountain (Hafþór "Thor" Björnsson), respectively -- have hated each other since childhood, and before the battle for Westeros is won, they must battle it out in a fight to the death. What else are we here for if not fratricide?

Really though, the finale seems to be teeing this one up pretty nicely. We already know the Hound is headed to the summit between Cersei and Daenerys -- or at least her delegates, since she's noticeably absent in the trailer and the photos. One could assume that Cersei will bring her zombified bodyguard, since he's been her shadow for seasons now. The location for the summit also happens to be in the ruins of the Dragonpit, which looks like the perfect spot for this type of matchup. If you need even more evidence, you can even spot the Hound drawing his sword in that very arena during the Season 7 trailer.

Furthermore, this might be the only opportunity for the Hound to get revenge on his brother for pushing him into the fire as a child, so basically, it's time for the Cleganebowl to happen already.

6. The White Walkers will enter Westeros.

Game of Thrones



If Winter is here, then either the Wall must come down or the Night King must fly Viserion over the Wall in the Season 7 finale. It's science. Or a lack of magic. Whatever, you know what we mean.

Game of Thrones' Season 7 finale airs Sunday, Aug. 27 at 9/8c on HBO.