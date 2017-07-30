Game of Thrones finally gave us the meeting we've all been waiting on, and to say it was tense would be an understatement -- and we're not just talking about the sexual tension.

Jon Snow (Kit Harington) sailed to Dragonstone to meet with Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), who politely -- and then not so politely -- ordered him to bend the knee. They squabbled just long enough to make it obvious that if these two are humanity's best shot at defeating the White Walkers... Westeros might as well give up now.

Luckily, calmer heads, a.k.a Tyrion (Peter Dinklage), prevailed. In exchange for the dragonglass he came for, Jon and Daenerys forged a temporary alliance. And thus a partnership that will most likely end in incest of some kind was born.

To everyone's surprise, Jon and Daenerys' meeting wasn't actually the best part of Sunday's episode though. That honor would go to Sansa's (Sophie Turner) reunion with her baby brother, Bran (Isaac Hempstead Wright). There can never be too many Stark hugs in a season.

Now we just have to wait for Jon to return to Winterfell to find out about his true parentage. One can only hope Bran breaks the news gently.

Liam Cunningham and Kit Harington, Game of Thrones



Meanwhile, Cersei's (Lena Headey) gift from her intended ended up being none other than Ellaria Sand (Indira Varma) and her daughter, whom Cersei killed with a poisoned kiss. Stone cold, Cersei. Stone cold.

Even though her sexual relationship with Jaime (Nikolaj Coster-Waldau) is now out in the open, the end of that relationship (and Jaime's likely betrayal) seems nigh. Jaime's last words with Olenna Tyrell (Diana Rigg) ensured that.

After taking Highgarden, Jaime gave Olenna a peaceful death by poison, but not before Olenna did two very bad things. First, she told Jaime that his sister was a monster, no matter what he thought, and for the first time, that fact seemed to really sink in for him. You can see he's really beginning to consider that Cersei might be beyond hope. Second, she revealed that she was the one to kill Joffrey (Jack Gleeson). That fact is going to eat at Jaime, and likely at Cersei too. Just another building block on their path to destruction.

If you missed that small scene between Varys (Conleth Hill) and Melisandre (Carice van Houten) between all the craziness, you'd be forgiven. You wouldn't be forgiven, however, if you didn't pick up on the fact that one or both of them is for sure dying before the end of the series, most likely the end of the season. Melisandre's mention of their future deaths was about as subtle as Jon declaring himself not a Stark right before a screeching dragon flew overhead.

